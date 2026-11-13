Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power: Bower & Vickers: Who's More Evil? Sauron or Vecna?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower on who's more evil: Sauron or Stranger Things' Vecna.

Article Summary Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers weighs Sauron vs Vecna, arguing Tolkien’s villain is evil’s pure embodiment.

Jamie Campbell Bower says Vecna’s story is more tragic, rooted in Henry Creel’s childhood and life-altering trauma.

Vickers frames Sauron as a twisted healer of Middle-earth, chasing harmony through ruthless and terrible acts.

The Rings of Power interview explores which villain is darker, and why both Sauron and Vecna carry tragedy.

As Sauron (Charlie Vickers) takes his place as the "embodiment" of evil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on his quest to forge the One Ring, the introduction of Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower's Celeborn, who falls in love with Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, presents the perfect opportunity and begs to ask: Who is the bigger villain? Vickers' Sauron or Bower's Vecna from Stranger Things, as both wield supernatural powers and are unrepentant in their respective megalomania to remake the world in their own image, with Sauron trying to do that with Middle-earth, while Vecna's plans started in Hawkins, Indiana. Comic Book asked both actors to go toe-to-toe in a hypothetical fight, with a few things to consider.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Stars Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower Settle the Argument on Who's the Bigger Villain and More Tragic Story – Sauron or Stranger Things' Vecna

When CB asked how nice it was to just sit back and let Charlie here be the evil one? Bower laughed and said, "It was a gift. It was a total blessing." The follow-up question asked who's more evil between Sauron and Vecna, with the wrinkle of who had the more tragic character. "Tolkien wrote that [Sauron] was meant to be like the embodiment of evil, as close to wholly evil as something can be," Vickers said. "The tragedy, I think, is in the fact that from his perspective, I think he's a bit misunderstood, right? [Bower laughs]. He is trying to heal Middle-Earth. He's trying to make it a more harmonious place. It's just that he has to commit a lot of, like, really bad acts for that to be possible."

Bower chimed in, "There was a tragedy to [Henry Creel] because there was at the core of that character, a little boy, you know, who had an experience that changed his life dramatically, so he wasn't created as the embodiment of evil." "Yeah," Vickers acknowledged before Bower continued, "You know. He was created as a person. That's who he was." Vickers agreed, "I think that's more tragic than a demigod," before Bowers offered diplomatically, "I feel like that's tragedy in both of them." You can check out the video below. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streams the next two episodes on November 18, followed by the two-episode season finale on November 25th on Prime Video.

Who's more evil — and who's more tragic — Vecna or Sauron? 👀 Jamie Campbell Bower and Charlie Vickers discuss which iconic villain takes the crown. And if you're ready for more Middle-earth, @TheRingsofPower Season 3 premieres its first four episodes today on Prime Video.… pic.twitter.com/WhYGgvX14W — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 11, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!