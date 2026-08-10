Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files: David Boreanaz, Mike Daniels on Honoring OG Series

The Rockford Files Showrunner Mike Daniels and star David Boreanaz discuss honoring the original series and getting Gigi Garner's blessing.

Article Summary The Rockford Files reboot team Mike Daniels and David Boreanaz reveal how the NBC series honors James Garner’s classic.

Daniels and Boreanaz say preserving what worked in The Rockford Files means updating it through a modern lens.

Getting Gigi Garner’s blessing was a priority, and her strong support has been a key part of the new Rockford Files.

David Boreanaz says he wants to make James Garner proud while bringing his own take to The Rockford Files.

Though NBC and Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring remake of The Rockford Files won't be hitting screens until early in 2027, the network and creative team have been doing their part to get the word out about what the series has to offer, early and often. During NBC Universal's Backlot Pass press event, Daniels and Boreanaz discussed the various ways they are honoring the original James Garner-starring series by taking what worked best and presenting it through a modern lens. In addition, the duo shared how important it was to get Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, on board and how supportive she's been throughout the production process.

Here's a look at what Boreanaz and Daniels had to share earlier today, followed by some previous insights on the upcoming series:

'The Rockford Files' David Boreanaz and showrunner/EP Mike Daniels talk about paying homage to the original 1974 series starring James Garner and also getting a blessing from his daughter Gigi Garner to play the role. pic.twitter.com/NTAUPHVKIS — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 10, 2026

Earlier this summer, Boreanaz was on hand at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival to start getting the word out about the network's upcoming The Rockford Files reboot series. In taking on the role James Garner made famous, Boreanaz wanted a chance to do right by the beloved '70s series. "People say that maybe you shouldn't do it. But come on, how many James Bonds have there been? My attitude is 'I want to make James Garner proud' while still doing my own take on the character," he shared.

Regarding those previous efforts to bring back The Rockford Files – including a 2009 failed pilot starring Dermot Mulroney and plans in 2021 for a feature film take starring Vince Vaughn that were shelved – Boreanaz isn't willing to speculate about what went wrong. "Attempts to bring back 'The Rockford Files' didn't work out for reasons I don't know about, but this feels like the right time to do it, and I feel like I'm now old enough to play him," he noted.

Though it's still too early to be dropping specifics, Boreanaz did tease that his ex-con turned private investigator gets his freedom, "and within two days he finds himself solving a case. But it sounds like we're also going to have an overarching storyline or two in play, with Boreanaz adding that "there's an even bigger case where people are after him, like the Mob and conmen, who he's been involved with in the past. What I love about him is that he always gets the job done." As for the show's look, viewers can expect a blend of retro '70s and modern vibes. "It's got the iconic car, and Rockford still lives in a trailer home, and in a lot of ways, parts of Malibu still feel as though you're in the 1970s. The scripts do a really great job of balancing that nostalgia with a fresh take," he shared.

The Rockford Files: James Garner's Daughter Praises Pilot, Boreanaz

Near the end of May, Gigi Garner checked in with some serious praise for the pilot after attending a private screening via an invite from Boreanaz. "Mind blown today! My friend David Boreanaz asked me to go to a private screening of the new #RockfordFiles with him today-OMG…. It was his 1st time seeing it too! The show was FABULOUS! He told me he just wanted to 'make my dad proud' I cried 😢 😭 My dad would be tickled!" Gigi Garner wrote in a social media post, which included images of Garner and Boreanaz, showing just how much alike the two look.

Mind blown today! My friend David Boreanaz asked me to go to a private screening of the new #RockfordFiles with him today-

OMG…. It was his 1st time seeing it too!

The show was FABULOUS!

He told me he just wanted to "make my dad proud"

I cried 😢 😭

My dad would be tickled! pic.twitter.com/LjMAZtK3pT — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) May 30, 2026

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes Writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only).

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