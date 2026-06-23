Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files: David Boreanaz Wants to "Make James Garner Proud"

David Boreanaz recently discussed NBC's The Rockford Files, including wanting the reboot to do right by James Garner and the original series.

Article Summary David Boreanaz says The Rockford Files reboot aims to honor James Garner while delivering his own take on Jim Rockford.

The Rockford Files star won’t guess why past revivals failed, but says the NBC series arrives at the right time for him.

Boreanaz teases The Rockford Files opens with Rockford out on parole, a quick new case, and bigger threats closing in.

The Rockford Files will blend retro 1970s Malibu touches with a modern vibe, balancing nostalgia with a fresh update.

Though the series won't be hitting NBC screens until January 2027, David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones) was on hand during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival to start getting the word out about the network's upcoming The Rockford Files reboot series. In taking on the role James Garner made famous, Boreanaz wanted a chance to do right by the beloved '70s series. "People say that maybe you shouldn't do it. But come on, how many James Bonds have there been? My attitude is 'I want to make James Garner proud' while still doing my own take on the character," he shared.

Regarding those previous efforts to bring back The Rockford Files – including a 2009 failed pilot starring Dermot Mulroney and plans in 2021 for a feature film take starring Vince Vaughn that were shelved – Boreanaz isn't willing to speculate about what went wrong. "Attempts to bring back 'The Rockford Files' didn't work out for reasons I don't know about, but this feels like the right time to do it, and I feel like I'm now old enough to play him," he noted.

Though it's still too early to be dropping specifics, Boreanaz did tease that his ex-con turned private investigator gets his freedom, "and within two days he finds himself solving a case. But it sounds like we're also going to have an overarching storyline or two in play, with Boreanaz adding that "there's an even bigger case where people are after him, like the Mob and conmen, who he's been involved with in the past. What I love about him is that he always gets the job done." As for the show's look, viewers can expect a blend of retro '70s and modern vibes. "It's got the iconic car, and Rockford still lives in a trailer home, and in a lot of ways, parts of Malibu still feel as though you're in the 1970s. The scripts do a really great job of balancing that nostalgia with a fresh take," he shared.

The Rockford Files: James Garner's Daughter Praises Pilot, Boreanaz

Near the end of May, original series star Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, checked in with some serious praise for the pilot after attending a private screening via an invite from Boreanaz. "Mind blown today! My friend David Boreanaz asked me to go to a private screening of the new #RockfordFiles with him today-OMG…. It was his 1st time seeing it too! The show was FABULOUS! He told me he just wanted to 'make my dad proud' I cried 😢 😭 My dad would be tickled!" Gigi Garner wrote in a social media post, which included images of Garner and Boreanaz, showing just how much alike the two look.

Mind blown today! My friend David Boreanaz asked me to go to a private screening of the new #RockfordFiles with him today-

OMG…. It was his 1st time seeing it too!

The show was FABULOUS!

He told me he just wanted to "make my dad proud"

I cried 😢 😭

My dad would be tickled! pic.twitter.com/LjMAZtK3pT — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) May 30, 2026

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

Along with Boreanaz's The Rockford Files reboot, the network also picked up Line of Fire (formerly known as "Protection"), Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds. The four remaining pilots that were ordered – Key Witness starring Emily Deschanel, Puzzled starring Damon Wayans Jr., What the Dead Know starring Taylor Schilling, and an untitled comedy starring Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal did not receive series orders. The production team for the series includes Writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only).

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