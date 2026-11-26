Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files First-Look Trailer: Justice Served on The Rocks

Debuting in early January 2027, here's a first-look trailer for NBC and Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz-starring The Rockford Files.

Article Summary NBC’s The Rockford Files dropped a first-look trailer, with David Boreanaz unveiling the January 7, 2027 debut.

David Boreanaz stars as newly paroled Jim Rockford, a PI pulled between legitimacy, LAPD pressure, and crime.

NBC will preview The Rockford Files on January 2 after NFL coverage before its regular Thursday time slot begins.

The Rockford Files hotline at (760) JIM-ROCK is now live, with a Boreanaz message and text alerts for fans.

NBC, Showrunner Mike Daniels, and series star/executive producer David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones) gave fans of the upcoming remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files something to be thankful for. With the series set to make its debut in early January, Boreanaz posted a first-look trailer on Thanksgiving Day for folks to check out. "Happy Thanksgiving. First look trailer. Rockford Files drops Jan 7th 2027 …Hang on as it's gonna be a Thrill ride," Boreanaz wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which includes our best look yet at the upcoming series.

And here's a look at Gigi Garner's (James Garner's daughter) post spotlighting the new first-look trailer:

THIS is the new #RockfordFiles

ENJOY THE "J" TURN https://t.co/cg0pi22U1M — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 26, 2026

Earlier this month, the upcoming NBC series made its presence known at the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, including appearances by both Boreanaz and Jim Rockford's iconic Firebird (with the Firebird exhibit and photo opps available through November 29th). Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock).

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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