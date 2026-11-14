Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files Gets Extended Promo, Very Cool Viral Marketing

Check out an extended promo teaser and some very cool viral marketing in play for NBC's David Boreanaz-starring The Rockford Files.

Article Summary NBC’s The Rockford Files gets an extended promo teaser, offering a sharper look at David Boreanaz as Jim Rockford.

Viral marketing for The Rockford Files is hitting the streets, with signs teasing that Jim Rockford is ready for your case.

Gigi Garner is helping spotlight NBC’s The Rockford Files, boosting buzz with social posts about the new promo campaign.

The Rockford Files hotline is now live at (760) JIM-ROCK, featuring a message from David Boreanaz and text updates.

With less than two months to go until NBC and Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files hits our screens, we're starting to see the marketing team step up its game – with some big assists from Boreanaz and Gigi Garner (the late actor's daughter). For this go-around, we have a new extended promo teaser that offers a better sense of Boreanaz's Jim Rockford. In addition, we have a look at the viral marketing that's hitting the streets, letting folks know that Jim's ready to take your case.

Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock).

The New Rockford Files promo! 😆 🤣 😂 https://t.co/3jlilHw7mD — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 13, 2026

There will be signs!

😉

#TheRockfordFiles https://t.co/pJJJQIQnHG — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 14, 2026

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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