Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files Promo: Got a Holiday Whodunit That Needs Solving?

In a new promo for NBC's The Rockford Files, Jim Rockford (David Boreanaz) wants you to know that he's available for YOUR holiday PI needs.

Article Summary NBC's The Rockford Files dropped a new holiday promo, with David Boreanaz's Jim Rockford pitching his PI services.

David Boreanaz shared the first official trailer on Thanksgiving, with The Rockford Files set to debut January 7, 2027.

NBC will preview The Rockford Files early on January 2 after the NFL, with the episode streaming next day on Peacock.

The Rockford Files hotline is now live at (760) JIM-ROCK, offering a Boreanaz message and text updates for fans.

Over the holidays, NBC, Showrunner Mike Daniels, and series star/executive producer David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones) gave fans something to be thankful for with the release of an official trailer for the upcoming remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files. With the series set to make its debut in early January, Boreanaz posted the first look on Thanksgiving Day for folks to check out. "Happy Thanksgiving. First look trailer. Rockford Files drops Jan 7th 2027 …Hang on as it's gonna be a Thrill ride," Boreanaz wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which includes our best look yet at the upcoming series. Now, we're getting a new in-universe promo for Jim Rockford's (Boreanaz) PI services during the holiday season (why do we have a feeling that a Jim Rockford yule log might be on the way?), courtesy of Boreanaz's social media.

And here's a look at Gigi Garner's (James Garner's daughter) post, which also spotlighted the new first-look trailer:

THIS is the new #RockfordFiles

ENJOY THE "J" TURN https://t.co/cg0pi22U1M — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 26, 2026

Earlier this month, the upcoming NBC series made its presence known at the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, including appearances by both Boreanaz and Jim Rockford's iconic Firebird (with the Firebird exhibit and photo opps available through November 29th). Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock).

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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