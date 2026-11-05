Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files Sets January Preview; Jim Rockford's Hotline Live

NBC will preview David Boreanaz-starring The Rockford Files on January 2nd, ahead of its Jan. 7th debut; Jim Rockford's hotline is now live.

Article Summary NBC will preview The Rockford Files on January 2 after its NFL telecast, ahead of the series debut on January 7.

David Boreanaz leads NBC’s The Rockford Files remake, bringing Jim Rockford back to primetime in early 2027.

The Rockford Files premiere will stream on Peacock the day after the NBC preview, giving fans an early viewing option.

Jim Rockford’s hotline is now live at (760) JIM-ROCK, with a David Boreanaz message and text update sign-up.

Earlier this year, the word came down that production was underway on Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files. As production rolled along, we also learned that the series would be hitting NBC screens sometime in early 2027. Now, we've got the intel that you've been waiting for. Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock). But you don't have to wait nearly that long if you need Jim Rockford (Boreanaz) on your side…

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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