Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files Star David Boreanaz Brings a Friend to LA Auto Show

NBC's The Rockford Files star David Boreanaz brought along Jim Rockford's Firebird to check out the LA Auto Show at the LA Convention Center.

Article Summary NBC’s The Rockford Files hit the LA Auto Show, with David Boreanaz appearing alongside Jim Rockford’s iconic Firebird.

The Rockford Files gets an early NBC launch on January 2 after the NFL, before its Thursday time-slot premiere on January 7.

NBC also launched a The Rockford Files hotline at (760) JIM-ROCK, with a David Boreanaz message and text updates.

The Rockford Files stars David Boreanaz as James Rockford, with Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

We're down to only a little over a month or so until the series premiere of Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files hits our screens. With that in mind, the upcoming NBC series made its presence known at the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, including appearances by both Boreanaz and Jim Rockford's iconic Firebird (with the Firebird exhibit and photo opps available through November 29th). Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock).

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!