Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files Star David Boreanaz Posts Heartfelt Video Update

The Rockford Files star David Boreanaz posted a heartfelt video offering a filming update and sharing how the production has become a family.

Article Summary NBC's The Rockford Files got a heartfelt filming update from David Boreanaz, who says the remake has become a family.

David Boreanaz told fans The Rockford Files has reached the halfway point, adding he's grateful for the role and chance.

The Rockford Files premieres January 7 on NBC, with an early January 2 debut after the NFL and next-day Peacock streaming.

The Rockford Files hotline is now live at (760) JIM-ROCK, with a Boreanaz message and text updates for fans of the series.

With less than two months to go until NBC and Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files hits our screens, Gigi Garner (the late actor's daughter) has been doing an amazing job of keeping fans updated on how things are going (as you'll be able to see below). But for this go-around, Boreanaz posted a video update on Instagram to let everyone know they've hit the "halfway mark" in filming the season. But it's what Boreanaz had to share about being "grateful" for the role and the opportunity, and how the production has become a family, that makes checking out the video worthwhile.

Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock).

The New Rockford Files promo! 😆 🤣 😂 https://t.co/3jlilHw7mD — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 13, 2026

There will be signs!

😉

#TheRockfordFiles https://t.co/pJJJQIQnHG — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 14, 2026

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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