Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files TV Promo Preview: New Era, Same Jim Rockford

A new TV promo for NBC's David Boreanaz-starring The Rockford Files has us feeling good about the remake of the James Garner series.

Article Summary NBC’s The Rockford Files remake gets a promising new promo, signaling a fresh era that still honors Jim Rockford’s appeal.

Gigi Garner shared the latest The Rockford Files preview, boosting confidence that the reboot understands the original’s tone.

The Rockford Files premieres early on January 2 after NBC’s NFL telecast, before its regular Thursday debut on January 7.

NBC also launched a The Rockford Files hotline at (760) JIM-ROCK, featuring David Boreanaz and text update sign-ups.

Set to hit screens in early January 2027 (more on that in a minute), NBC and Showrunner Mike Daniels' David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring remake of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files is one of those shows that's been on our radar since it was first announced. As fans of the original, we were wondering how a new take would turn out. Thankfully, Gigi Garner (the late actor's daughter) has been keeping everyone updated on how things are going – and making it clear that she's liking what she's seeing. On Friday, Gigi upped her game by sharing a promo for the new series – one that does a whole lot to reassure fans that they get what made the original work. We especially liked the "punchline" of the very 70s driving background scene that kicked things off.

Before making its time-period premiere on Thursday, January 7th (at 8 pm ET/PT), NBC will air the premiere episode of The Rockford Files on Saturday, January 2nd (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), immediately following the network's NFL telecast (with the episode also available to stream the next day on Peacock).

This is flipping hilarious 😂 😃

#TheRockfordFiles https://t.co/lWMOWFk0lc — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) November 13, 2026

The Rockford Files Hotline Is Live: Call (760) JIM-ROCK

Okay, this is pretty cool if you're a fan of the OG series and those iconic recurring voicemail moments. The Rockford Files hotline gives fans a direct touchpoint with Boreanaz's Jim Rockford and lets them stay connected. Call (760) JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates. Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

The production team for the upcoming NBC series includes writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only). NBC's The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!