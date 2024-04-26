Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Episode 8 "Punch Card" Overview

Check out the official overview for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 6 Episode 8: "Punch Card."

With ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie set to return next week, we had some preview images for S06E07: "Crushed" to pass along – an episode that looks to keep hitting Chenford fans in the "feels" (check out the promo trailer above). But now, we're looking a little further into the future – May 7th, to be precise – with the recently-released overview for S06E08: "Punch Card" added to our updated rundown of Season 6 previews. Without spoiling it for you, we will just say that it involves some pretty bad mafia stuff going down, a hospital that could turn into a mob warzone, and a special mission for two of our officers.

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 7 "Crushed" & Ep. 8 "Punch Card" Previews

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 7 "Crushed": When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny. Here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 8 "Punch Card": After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked to keep the peace at the hospital. Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) and Aaron (Tru Valentino) embark on a metro ops mission.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

