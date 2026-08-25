Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: noah hawley, The Rookie

The Rookie: Alexi Hawley Signs New Multi-Year Deal with Lionsgate TV

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley signed a new multi-year deal with Lionsgate Television that will make fans of the franchise very happy.

Article Summary Alexi Hawley signs a new multi-year Lionsgate TV deal to keep building The Rookie franchise and develop new series.

With The Rookie season 9 filming and The Rookie: North on the way, the franchise’s future at ABC looks strong.

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley says Lionsgate remains a key creative partner as he expands the hit universe.

Hawley’s The Envoy has also landed at HBO Max, while The Rookie and The Rookie: North target a 2027 return.

With production rolling on the ninth season of ABC's hit series The Rookie, the spinoff series The Rookie: North on the way, and both shows expected to have a big presence during October's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026, things have been looking pretty good for showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley – and they just got better. Lionsgate Television and Hawley signed a new, multi-year overall deal, which will see him continuing to develop "The Rookie" franchise, as well as develop and produce additional scripted television series for Lionsgate.

Hawley shared in a statement that Lionsgate is "an invaluable creative partner and a strong champion of my work. I'm drawn to stories that are propulsive and entertaining, while still grounded in deeply human characters and real emotional stakes. I look forward to continuing to build on our work together while bringing new ideas and ambitious stories to the studio in the years ahead." In addition, Hawley's series The Envoy, originally planned for Hulu, will now be shifting over to HBO Max. The series spotlights Roger Carstens and his State Department team, who brought home 70 American hostages during his four-year tenure as Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

"Alexi has built 'The Rookie' into one of broadcast television's strongest and most enduring franchises, with a flagship series that continues to grow and a compelling new chapter on the horizon with 'The Rookie: North,'" offered Lionsgate TV Group chair/chief creative officer Kevin Beggs in a statement. "He has a remarkable ability to create characters and stories that resonate with audiences year after year and bring a new generation of viewers into the franchise. We're excited to continue our partnership as we grow 'The Rookie' franchise and bring Alexi's new projects to the screen." Both The Rookie and The Rookie: North are currently in production, and are on ABC's schedule for a 2027 midseason return.

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