Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Rookie, Carrie, Neuromancer, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek, American Dad!, The Rookie, Carrie, Reacher, Neagley, Neuromancer, Bob's Burgers, The Pitt & more!

Article Summary The Rookie leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Season 9 SDCC reveals, plus key TV news and trailers worth watching.

The Rookie joins Carrie, Reacher, Neagley, and Neuromancer in a packed roundup of the biggest genre TV updates.

Star Trek, American Dad!, My Adventures with Superman, and AHS 13 add major previews to today’s TV lineup.

Lanterns, Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, The Pitt, and Doctor Who keep the BCTV Daily Dispatch loaded from start to finish.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: tar Trek, American Dad!, My Adventures with Superman, The Rookie, AHS 13, Carrie, Reacher, Neagley, Neuromancer, Family Guy, Futurama, Bob's Burgers, Lanterns, Adult Swim & Robot Chicken, The Pitt, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 26th, 2026:

Star Trek Fans Need to Check Out This 60th-Anniversary Tribute Video

American Dad! 2027 Preview: Klaus-N-Furter, RoboRoger & Much More

My Adventures with Superman: Your S03E07: "The Ex-Games" Preview

The Rookie Team Talks Season 9 & More: SDCC 2026 Images, Highlights

American Horror Story/SDCC: "The 13th Scoop" Is Finally Revealed!

Carrie: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Series Adapt Gets Official Teaser

Reacher Season 5 Will Be Based on Author Lee Child's "Make Me"

Neagley Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Drops Action-Packed Preview

Reacher Season 4 Official Trailer: Trust No One, Fight Everyone

Svengoolie & Kolchak Hunt "The Night Stalker" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Neuromancer Teaser: Apple TV Previews William Gibson Series Adapt

AEW Collision Preview: The Final Stop Before AEW Redemption

Family Guy Halloween Special Taps Kieran Culkin as Satan & More

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Jeff Hays on Princess Donut Casting, Mo-Cap Cats

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Drops SDCC Season 4 Sneak Peek Trailer

MLW Fusion Preview: Yup, It's Another Championship Contract Signing

WWE SmackDown Review: Nikki Bella Returns Before SummerSlam

Futurama Season 14 Trailer; Hulu Green Lights 3 "XXXL-Sized" Specials

Bob's Burgers Creator/EP Announces Exclusive Holiday Short for Hulu

Is Lanterns "Really Big" GLC Member Name-Check a Nod to Alan Moore?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Clarifies Season 3 Schedule

Adult Swim Gets The "Robot Chicken" Treatment for Its 25th Anniversary

The Pitt Star Katherine LaNasa Offers Update on Season 3 Filming

Jaime Campbell Bowers Was The Secret DJ At Last Night's IGN SDCC Party

Doctor Who Spinoff Finally Arriving on Disney+ (Just Not This Year)

Lanterns, Reacher & TWD: Dead City/Daryl Dixon: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rookie Showrunner Tease In The Daily LITG 25th July 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!