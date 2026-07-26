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The Rookie, Carrie, Neuromancer, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek, American Dad!, The Rookie, Carrie, Reacher, Neagley, Neuromancer, Bob's Burgers, The Pitt & more!
Article Summary
- The Rookie leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Season 9 SDCC reveals, plus key TV news and trailers worth watching.
- The Rookie joins Carrie, Reacher, Neagley, and Neuromancer in a packed roundup of the biggest genre TV updates.
- Star Trek, American Dad!, My Adventures with Superman, and AHS 13 add major previews to today’s TV lineup.
- Lanterns, Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, The Pitt, and Doctor Who keep the BCTV Daily Dispatch loaded from start to finish.
We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: tar Trek, American Dad!, My Adventures with Superman, The Rookie, AHS 13, Carrie, Reacher, Neagley, Neuromancer, Family Guy, Futurama, Bob's Burgers, Lanterns, Adult Swim & Robot Chicken, The Pitt, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 26th, 2026:
Star Trek Fans Need to Check Out This 60th-Anniversary Tribute Video
American Dad! 2027 Preview: Klaus-N-Furter, RoboRoger & Much More
My Adventures with Superman: Your S03E07: "The Ex-Games" Preview
The Rookie Team Talks Season 9 & More: SDCC 2026 Images, Highlights
American Horror Story/SDCC: "The 13th Scoop" Is Finally Revealed!
Carrie: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Series Adapt Gets Official Teaser
Reacher Season 5 Will Be Based on Author Lee Child's "Make Me"
Neagley Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Drops Action-Packed Preview
Reacher Season 4 Official Trailer: Trust No One, Fight Everyone
Svengoolie & Kolchak Hunt "The Night Stalker" TONIGHT on MeTV!
Neuromancer Teaser: Apple TV Previews William Gibson Series Adapt
AEW Collision Preview: The Final Stop Before AEW Redemption
Family Guy Halloween Special Taps Kieran Culkin as Satan & More
Dungeon Crawler Carl: Jeff Hays on Princess Donut Casting, Mo-Cap Cats
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Drops SDCC Season 4 Sneak Peek Trailer
MLW Fusion Preview: Yup, It's Another Championship Contract Signing
WWE SmackDown Review: Nikki Bella Returns Before SummerSlam
Futurama Season 14 Trailer; Hulu Green Lights 3 "XXXL-Sized" Specials
Bob's Burgers Creator/EP Announces Exclusive Holiday Short for Hulu
Is Lanterns "Really Big" GLC Member Name-Check a Nod to Alan Moore?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Clarifies Season 3 Schedule
Adult Swim Gets The "Robot Chicken" Treatment for Its 25th Anniversary
The Pitt Star Katherine LaNasa Offers Update on Season 3 Filming
Jaime Campbell Bowers Was The Secret DJ At Last Night's IGN SDCC Party
Doctor Who Spinoff Finally Arriving on Disney+ (Just Not This Year)
Lanterns, Reacher & TWD: Dead City/Daryl Dixon: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Rookie Showrunner Tease In The Daily LITG 25th July 2026
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!