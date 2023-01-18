The Rookie, Doctor Who, Night Court, South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Night Court, WWE/Vince McMahon, Doctor Who, South Park, The Three-Body Problem, SNL, and more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk with "Starboy," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Kelly Clarkson going behind the scenes of ABC's The Rookie S05E12 "Death Notice," NBC's Night Court doing right by the original series with a promising start, WWE's twists & turns continuing to play out, Russell T. Davies' Bad Wolf putting "The Home of The WHOniverse" proudly on display for Doctor Who, Comedy Central's South Park dropping a Season 26 teaser of its February premiere, and our episode reviews of The Three-Body Problem keep rolling along.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Doctor Who, Night Court, South Park & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's Aggretsuko, USA Network's WWE Raw/WWE NXT, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives, Jeremy Renner, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Hulu's Animaniacs, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime, HBO's The Last of Us, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Disney+'s Willow, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 18, 2023:

Daredevil: Nikki M. James Reportedly Joins "Born Again" Series Cast

WWE Update: New Vince McMahon Lawsuit, Another Exec Departs & More

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 3 Falls Deeper Down Rabbit Hole: Review

Night Court Review: Rauch & Larroquette Lead Quirky, Charming Reboot

Aggretsuko Final Season Trailer, Images: Can Retsuko Get Out The Vote?

WWE NXT Will Deal With Vengeance Day Steel Cage Title Match Tonight

Only Murders in the Building Welcomes Meryl Streep to Season 3 Cast

Dead Boy Detectives Director Confirms Episode Filming Prep Underway

WWE Raw: 4 Signs Vince McMahon Hasn't Taken Over Creative… Yet

The Rookie: Kelly Clarkson Goes BTS; S05E12 "Death Notice" Preview

Jeremy Renner Updates Recovery; Revised Mayor of Kingstown Key Art

The Mandalorian Season 3 Directors Confirmed; New Preview Images

Animaniacs Season 3 Official Trailer: The Gang's Going Out With A Bang

South Park Teaser Confirms Season 26 Premiering This February

Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Being "The Home of The Whoniverse" Very Promising

Vince McMahon Tightens Grip on Power in WWE with New SEC Filing

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith; Plaza Talks SNL

The Daily Show: Leslie Jones Runs the Gauntlet, Talks TDS Hosting

Christopher Meloni, Ice-T Fake Feud a Case for Law & Order: STFU

Night Court Star Lacretta on Gurgs, OG Series, John Larroquette & More

The Last of Us Draws A Lot of Us: HBO Series Opener Hits 4.7M Viewers

Warrior Nun, The Mandalorian, Three-Body & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Picard: Terry Matalas on Season 3 Computer Voices, Using AI

Willow: Film Director Ron Howard Would Direct Series Season 2 Episode

Supernatural Meets Smallville in The Daily LITG, 17th January 2023

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 15 "Tartarus" Review: Personal Chaos

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.