Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Eric Winter Calls Out Fans For Crossing Personal Lines

The Rookie's Eric Winter called out fans who confuse him with his character, crossing personal lines and being abusive to him and his family.

Article Summary ABC’s The Rookie star Eric Winter called out fans who blur Tim Bradford with real life and target his family online.

Winter said abusive social media reactions have crossed personal lines, with insults and threats aimed at Roselyn Sánchez and their kids.

The Rookie returns to ABC on Wednesday, January 6, with Season 9 continuing John Nolan’s story alongside the core cast.

ABC also previewed The Rookie: North, the Jay Ellis-led spinoff premiering January 6 and expanding Alexi Hawley’s TV universe.

Normally, when we're covering either ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie or the Jay Ellis-starring spinoff, The Rookie: North, it has to do with production or what's going on during the season. But for this go-around, the focus gets much more serious. Taking to social media, series star Eric Winter posted a video message to his fans, calling out those "fans" who continue to blur the line between himself and the character he plays on the long-running series. That's led to insults and threats being leveled at his wife, Roselyn Sánchez, and their children. Sadly, it's something we've seen within a number of fandoms across the pop culture landscape, with much of it being fueled by, and going unchecked on, social media.

Here's a look at what Winter had to share via TikTok concerning some fan reactions that he and his family have been getting online, especially on social media:

With both shows set to return on Wednesday, January 6th, here's a look at an official trailer for ABC's The Rookie Season 9 and the series premiere of its spinoff, The Rookie: North:

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. The Rookie is produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Expanding the universe, The Rookie North introduces Alex Holland, who believed his midlife wasn't worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn't just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself that he's finally found something worthy of the fight.

The all-new series stars Jay Ellis, Janet Montgomery, Karen Fukuhara, Chris Sullivan, Froy Gutierrez, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson.

ABC's The Rookie North is a spinoff of The Rookie, the long‑running hit series recently renewed for a ninth season at ABC. Both series are produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television. Alexi Hawley will serve as executive producer and writer, with Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, and Michelle Chapman also executive producing. Jay Ellis is a producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!