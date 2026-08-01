Posted in: ABC, Games, Pokémon TCG, TV | Tagged: pokemon, The Rookie

The Rookie: Eric Winter Got an Education in Pokémon Cards This Weekend

The Rookie star Eric Winter got an education in Pokémon cards this weekend when he and his son attended their first card show, Collect-A-Con.

Article Summary The Rookie star Eric Winter spent weekend downtime with his son at Collect-A-Con for their first Pokémon card show.

Winter shared that the pair learned fast at the Los Angeles event and dove into the world of Pokémon card trading.

According to Winter, his son turned $25 in cards into a graded 10 Mega Charizard during a first trade-up challenge.

Winter also teased The Rookie Season 8 filmed an alternate ending before ABC confirmed the show would return for Season 9.

With ABC's The Rookie having kicked off filming on its ninth season, the cast and creative team have already been doing a great job of keeping fans (and folks like us who cover the show) in the loop about how things are going and teasing what's ahead for Season 9. But they also have personal lives and need/deserve downtime to be able to maintain the hectic schedules that they do. So when they're kind enough to offer a glimpse into the more personal side of their lives, it's appreciated – especially when it's something that crosses over with another piece of the pop culture landscape.

On Saturday, Eric Winter posted a video from the Los Angeles Convention Center's Collect-A-Con, the first time that he and his son got a chance to see what it's like at a Pokémon card show – and based on what Winter shared on social media, it looks like they did pretty well for first-timers. "First Pokémon card show for us and I leaned a lot! Whole new world… big thank you to [Collect-A-Con] and [El Poke Collects] for making this day so special for D and take him through his first trade up challenge— from $25 worth of cards to a graded 10 Mega Charizard! 🔥 🔥," Winter wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a video from the event.

The Rookie Star Eric Winter Teases Season 8 Finale Alternate Ending

By the time ABC's The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley and series stars Winter, Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez, and Deric Augustine wrapped up their time at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 last weekend, fans were left with a whole lot to process regarding the deep dives into the Season 8 finale and what was teased about the 2027-debuting ninth season. But not all the interesting intel was shared during the panel, with Winter following up with PEOPLE on something Hawley had alluded to earlier: an alternate ending to Season 8 was filmed in case a Season 9 green light didn't materialize.

That means there might have been a more definitive conclusion to Lucy (O'Neil) accepting Tim's (Winter) proposal, rather than the kidnapping storyline we got. "We didn't know when we wrapped last season if we would ever come back," Winter shared – and it's understandable. Given how well the show does on ABC and Hulu and its jaw-dropping demo numbers, it would seem like a no-brainer that it would be renewed. But network and streaming rules have changed, meaning shows are sometimes canceled for reasons unrelated to viewing numbers. "We even shot an alternate ending to the show. It would've been different," Winter added, taking a pass on offering any details, saying it would be a "spoiler" to say more. But Winter's happy it wasn't an option they had to go with: "I'm very happy that we get to come back [for season 9]," he noted.

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