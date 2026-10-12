Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Eric Winter Shares BTS Looks at Brutal Season 9 Premiere

Following up on The Rookie Season 9 teaser released at NYCC, Eric Winter posted some behind-the-scenes looks at Bradford's brutal situation.

Article Summary The Rookie Season 9 teaser debuted at NYCC 2026, previewing a brutal fallout from Tim and Lucy’s finale abduction.

Eric Winter shared behind-the-scenes looks at Tim Bradford’s battered premiere appearance, praising The Rookie makeup team.

The Rookie and new spinoff The Rookie: North both premiere Wednesday, January 6, launching a packed franchise night.

Alexi Hawley says The Rookie Season 9 opens with the team racing to find Tim and Lucy as they fight back themselves.

During Sunday's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 panel, fans of ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie universe were treated to an official teaser trailer for the return of the original series for its ninth season, as well as for the Jay Ellis-starring spinoff, The Rookie: North. With both shows set for Wednesdays beginning the first Wednesday in January, things aren't looking particularly promising for Chenford (Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter) after last season's beach-proposal kidnapping. On Monday, Winter added to the concerns when he showed how Bradford's beaten and brutalized body was brought to life. "How it started ——> how it ended," Winter began the caption to his Instagram post, which included a gallery of behind-the-scenes images from filming of the season opener (which you can check out here). "You don't want to miss our Rookie season premiere Jan 6th!! Big shout out to our incredible make up dept for making this happen…"

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer for The Rookie and The Rookie: North that was released during NYCC, with both shows set to hit our screens beginning on Wednesday, January 6th:

Troian Bellisario (On Call, Stumptown) is set as Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) new rookie, a single mother of two looking to restart her life after a "painful" divorce. "She's incredible," teased O'Neil. In addition, Dulé Hill (Psych, The West Wing) has been cast as a new Watch Commander, "with some stuff going on" (according to Hawley). Fillion teased ominously, "He's got issues." Returning on Wednesday, January 6th at 9 pm ET, here's the date announcement teaser for ABC's The Rookie Season 9:

@therookieuniverse You've had these moments on your mind since the finale. Time to find out what happens next. #TheRookie premieres Wednesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu. ♬ original sound – The Rookie Universe

The Rookie Season 9: Hawley on Tim & Lucy's Future, Miles Graduating

The good news? After a whole lot of racing around to keep her from finding out early, Tim (Eric Winter) finally got a chance to pop the question to Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) – and she said yes! Of course, with this being a season finale, the happy couple had about 10 seconds to celebrate before big bad Everett (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) executed his revenge plan from prison by having them abducted. During a post-season finale interview with Deadline Hollywood, Hawley addressed the big cliffhangers and what they mean for the upcoming season. But first, some great news for fans of Deric Augustine's Miles: the rookie will no longer be a rookie heading into the ninth season, with Hawley confirming he will graduate: "Going into Season 9, he won't be a rookie anymore." Here are some highlights from Hawley's interview, along with new images from the Season 8 finale:

Season 9 Will Kick Off Focusing on Tim & Lucy's Abduction: Regarding the ninth season, and Tim and Lucy's abduction, Hawley is looking to start the season with the team trying to "figure out where they are, and figure out how to get them back, and whatever obstacles we can put in their way on that." The showrunner added that viewers shouldn't expect Tim and Lucy "to sit idly by and wait to be rescued."

Hawley on Everett Kidnapping Lucy Along with Tim: "Well, she's obviously the person that Tim cares about most, and this is about punishing him for not accepting the bribe and ultimately turning on Everett, or betraying Everett in his own weird mind. I think it's more about inflicting maximum punishment, so taking them both felt like that," Hawley shared. The bribe that Hawley is referencing goes back to Everett's earlier efforts to get Tim to take a $10 million bribe this season, only to be denied.

"There's a moment in the boat after they grabbed him where he's looking up at Tim, and Lucy's putting zip ties on him. So he knew it was Tim," Hawley continued. "In my mind, the abduction is a backup plan that was put in place in case he didn't get away, that was his reaching out, quote unquote, from the grave, so to speak. They were waiting a little bit; when he got rearrested, that got triggered."

Hawley on Why Now Was the Right Time for Tim to Propose to Lucy: "They had some happiness, I think, this season there was plenty of happiness. They were cute, we did a bunch of romcom stuff with them, how fast they're unpacking boxes and all that kind of stuff. At the end, it just felt super dramatic. I love the moment of the proposal, I feel like it's really special. I was surprised how emotional I got just watching the directors cut of it, but then I wanted to do something dramatic."

Hawley on Wedding Plans for Tim & Lucy (Or Anyone Else ) in Season 9: "To be honest, I'm not 100% sure what it would look like. We've obviously done a lot of weddings. We're lucky enough to now, going into Season 9, have done varying versions of weddings, whether they're off-camera, whether they're interrupted by being taken by La Fiera, whether they're successful, like the 100th episode with Nolan and Bailey, we've done a lot of them. So I'm always trying to figure out a fresh way in to stuff, and I don't have it yet. I think what's safe to say is that it needs to be satisfying. What that means? I don't know yet. I would never just shortchange it but I don't know. We got to figure it out."

Hawley on If Tim & Lucy's Proposal and Abduction Were Always the Season 8 Finale Plans: "We always were planning to shoot the abduction. There was a very, very small part of the back of my brain that's like, I can always just go out on the proposal, that version was available. I think as we got closer to editing it and finishing it up, it felt like I didn't need to even put that together. But I've been burned before, let's put it that way. So, yeah, I'm not gonna lie, there was a part of me that goes, that would be a satisfying ending if we had to go out that way."

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