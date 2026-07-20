Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Hawley & O'Neil Discuss "His Name Was Martin" Extended Cut

With the extended cut streaming on Hulu, The Rookie Showrunner Alexi Hawley and star Melissa O'Neil discuss S08E10: "His Name Was Martin."

Article Summary The Rookie S08E10 extended cut is now streaming on Hulu, adding about 5 1/2 minutes of previously unseen footage.

Alexi Hawley and Melissa O'Neil break down "His Name Was Martin," from its horror setup to its emotional fallout.

The extended episode deepens key The Rookie character beats, especially Lucy's trauma and the Tim-Lucy journey.

Hawley explains how network runtime cuts shaped the episode and why Hulu made this special The Rookie release possible.

Last week, we learned that something very special would be hitting Hulu today that fans of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie would want to take note of. In what is a very rare move, the streaming service is offering an extended cut of the Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Eric Winter, Deric Augustine, and Jenna Dewan-starring series' S08E10: "His Name Was Martin." If you head to the "Extras" section of the show's landing page, you can check out the episode with approximately 5 1/2 minutes of unseen footage. Between a zombie-like outbreak at a psychiatric hospital and Lucy (O'Neil) being forced to kill an affected cleaning crew worker in self-defense, there was a lot to unpack emotionally by the time the credits rolled. To give the episode some proper context from both sides of the camera, Hawley and O'Neil took part in a special conversation about the episode, the additional footage, and much more.

From personal behind-the-scenes insights and discussions about filmmaking approaches and character development, to a deep dive into the creative process that brought this chapter to life, here's a look at what Hawley and O'Neil had to share about S08E10: "His Name Was Martin":

"One of the many fun things about making The Rookie is that we have such a broad playground story and tone-wise," Hawley shared in a statement when the extended cut was first announced. "For 810, I knew I wanted to make something fun and scary and unexpectedly emotional. But tension takes time to play out on screen, and I found myself in the editing room with hard choices to make. I can count the number of scenes we've dropped in eight seasons on one hand (maybe two?), but I was up against a wall on this one. Network run times are set in stone. But Hulu's are not. So, I picked up the phone and pitched the idea of releasing an extended cut as a reward to our amazing fans, who are so invested in the show. Now they'll be able to go deeper into the character journeys (especially for Tim and Lucy) and see the previously unaired scenes that enhance the episode in a unique way."

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