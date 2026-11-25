Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie, The Rookie North

The Rookie: North Star Jay Ellis Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap

With the spinoff set for Wednesdays beginning January 6th, The Rookie: North star Jay Ellis announced that Season 1 has wrapped filming.

Article Summary ABC's The Rookie: North has wrapped Season 1 filming, with star Jay Ellis confirming the milestone on social media.

The Rookie: North joins The Rookie on Wednesdays starting January 6, bringing Alexi Hawley's universe back to ABC.

Jay Ellis leads The Rookie: North as Alex Holland, a rookie cop chasing purpose after a violent home invasion.

The Rookie crossover welcome is already lined up, with Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter set to appear.

If you're a fan of ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Universe, you're down to only a little more than a month before the original series returns for its ninth season on Wednesday, January 6th. And it's not making the move alone, with Jay Ellis-starring spinoff The Rookie: North also joining the Wednesday night lineup. And let's not forget that we have Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter doing their part to make the new show on the block feel welcome, with a crossover or two on the way. But before any of that can happen, filming on the first season has to wrap – and that's exactly what Ellis announced on social media on Wednesday.

Here's a look at Ellis' TikTok post from earlier today, offering some behind-the-scenes looks to help him signal that filming on the first season of ABC's The Rookie: North has wrapped:

Expanding the universe, The Rookie North introduces Alex Holland, who believed his midlife wasn't worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn't just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself that he's finally found something worthy of the fight.

The all-new series stars Jay Ellis, Janet Montgomery, Karen Fukuhara, Chris Sullivan, Froy Gutierrez, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson.

ABC's The Rookie North is a spinoff of The Rookie, the long‑running hit series recently renewed for a ninth season at ABC. Both series are produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television. Alexi Hawley will serve as executive producer and writer, with Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, and Michelle Chapman also executive producing. Jay Ellis is a producer.

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