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The Rookie S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" Extended Cut Set for Hulu

An extended cut of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" will be released on Hulu on July 20th.

Article Summary The Rookie S08E10 “His Name Was Martin” gets an extended cut on Hulu July 20, adding about 5 1/2 minutes.

The Rookie bonus footage expands the psychiatric hospital outbreak with more action scenes in and around the chaos.

Lucy’s emotional fallout after killing an infected worker gets added depth, with Tim and Lucy’s ending further explored.

Alexi Hawley says The Rookie extended cut restores key scenes cut for ABC runtime limits, rewarding dedicated fans.

Though we still have some time to go until ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie and the upcoming Jay Ellis-starring spinoff The Rookie: North hit our screens, the folks behind the Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Eric Winter, Deric Augustine, and Jenna Dewan-starring franchise series have a little something to help ease the wait. An extended cut of S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" will be released on Hulu on July 20th (check the "Extras" on the show's landing page), with the additional footage clocking in at around 5 1/2 minutes. Between a zombie-like outbreak at a psychiatric hospital and Lucy (O'Neil) being forced to kill an affected cleaning crew worker in self-defense, there was a lot to unpack emotionally by the time the credits rolled. The new footage will include action scenes in and around the hospital, as well as a deleted scene that's expected to add layers to Lucy and Tim's (Winter) conversation at the end of the episode.

"One of the many fun things about making The Rookie is that we have such a broad playground story and tone-wise," Hawley shared in a statement about the decision, reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood. "For 810, I knew I wanted to make something fun and scary and unexpectedly emotional. But tension takes time to play out on screen, and I found myself in the editing room with hard choices to make. I can count the number of scenes we've dropped in eight seasons on one hand (maybe two?), but I was up against a wall on this one. Network run times are set in stone. But Hulu's are not. So, I picked up the phone and pitched the idea of releasing an extended cut as a reward to our amazing fans, who are so invested in the show. Now they'll be able to go deeper into the character journeys (especially for Tim and Lucy) and see the previously unaired scenes that enhance the episode in a unique way."

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