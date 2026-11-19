Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie, The Rookie North

The Rookie S09 & The Rookie: North: "Chenford" Clues & New Beginnings

We've got new trailers and more for ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie and The Rookie: North - with both shows set for January 6th.

Article Summary ABC’s The Rookie Season 9 and spinoff The Rookie: North both premiere January 6, with new trailers now online.

The Rookie Season 9 teases the big “Chenford” question: how Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford survive that beach kidnapping.

Nathan Fillion, Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter are set to help welcome The Rookie: North with crossover action.

The Rookie: North stars Jay Ellis as rookie Alex Holland, a midlife reset story set with the Pierce County Police.

With only a little more than a month to go until ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie and Jay Ellis-starring spinoff, The Rookie: North, start setting up shop on Wednesday nights (beginning January 6th), fans are getting their best look yet at what the shows have up their sleeves when the new year starts. And let's not forget that we have Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, and Eric Winter doing their part to make the new show on the block feel welcome with a crossover or two. But before that happens, we need to learn how "Chenford" escapes that wedding engagement-ruining beach kidnapping. With that in mind, we also have a look at the official poster for Season 9:

With both shows set to return on Wednesday, January 6th, here's a look at an official trailer for ABC's The Rookie Season 9 and the series premiere of its spinoff, The Rookie: North:

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. The Rookie is produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Expanding the universe, The Rookie North introduces Alex Holland, who believed his midlife wasn't worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn't just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself that he's finally found something worthy of the fight.

The all-new series stars Jay Ellis, Janet Montgomery, Karen Fukuhara, Chris Sullivan, Froy Gutierrez, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson.

ABC's The Rookie North is a spinoff of The Rookie, the long‑running hit series recently renewed for a ninth season at ABC. Both series are produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television. Alexi Hawley will serve as executive producer and writer, with Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, and Michelle Chapman also executive producing. Jay Ellis is a producer.

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