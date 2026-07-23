Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Showrunner Teases Chenford Heading "North" for Spinoff

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley discussed crossovers with "North," teasing a Season 1 visit from Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil).

Article Summary The Rookie: North expands Alexi Hawley’s universe in 2027, premiering alongside The Rookie Season 9.

Jay Ellis leads The Rookie: North as Alex Holland, a rookie cop seeking purpose after a violent home invasion.

Alexi Hawley says The Rookie: North brings Pacific Northwest darkness, strong rookie arcs, action, and fun cases.

The Rookie boss teases Season 1 crossovers, with Tim and Lucy’s Chenford possibly heading north for a big visit.

In 2027, the universe of Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie expands once again, with the Jay Ellis-starring spinoff, The Rookie: North, set to make its midseason premiere (alongside the Season 9 premiere of the flagship series). The spinoff introduces Alex Holland (Ellis), who believed his midlife wasn't worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest, where backup isn't just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself that he's finally found something worthy of the fight. Heading into The Rookie panel during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Hawley offered some new insights into the spinoff series – and dropped a ten-ton hint that Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) might be making a visit up north during the first season.

Hawley on What He Wants Fans to Take Away From "The Rookie: North": "You'll definitely be invested in all of their journeys. The three rookies have journeys that are exciting to go on. Maya's character has a real emotional moment in the pilot, which I think is really captivating and powerful. And, as with anything, you wanna see them succeed in a job that's really hard and challenging. The pilot itself has some great action, and has some real sort of scary moments as well. The Pacific Northwest, it does have a darkness to it that's just different than L.A. It's dynamic and creepy in a way that stands alone. And we're still having fun, we're still doing, as I said before, dumb criminals. So it stands on its own for sure and is very fun."

Hawley on Nathan Fillion and Jay Ellis Appearing Together: "There's nothing more rewarding than a second spinoff of your baby, a second child, so to speak. And so, it's great. And they're a treat together for sure. I'm hoping to get more of it as we go forward; it's a real treat to see them together."

Hawley Has Crossovers Already Planned – Including "Chenford"??? "It's tougher. I mean, with 'Feds,' which was set in L.A. literally on the same lot as us, the, the crossovers were easier. But we do have other ones planned, which I don't wanna spoil. In season 1, we're mindful of how to keep it feeling organic. And it is a plane ride away, it's not an easy crossover. So, I think we wanna make them impactful because we can't do them every other episode. But at the same time, we're definitely planning to collide those worlds where we can," Hawley shared, before adding, "I do think we need to get Chenford in the mix up in North at some point in season 1. Yes, I said it out loud, there you go!"

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