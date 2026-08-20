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The Rookie, Smiling Friends, Best Medicine & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends, Best Medicine, Avatar: Seven Havens, AHS 13, The Rookie, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary BCTV Daily Dispatch rounds up the latest TV news, with The Rookie Season 9 among the biggest NYCC 2026 highlights.

The Rookie cast and executive producers are set to preview Season 9 and more during a major NYCC 2026 panel.

TV updates also spotlight Smiling Friends, Best Medicine, AHS 13, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and Avatar: Seven Havens.

Additional coverage includes The Vampire Lestat, The Ark, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, The Ark, SNL, Smiling Friends, Common Side Effects, Get Jiro!, Best Medicine, Crystal Lake, Avatar: Seven Havens, AHS 13, The Rookie, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 20th, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat: Reid & Anderson Reminisce About "One Night Only"

The Ark Season 3: Here's Our S03E04: "Hiding in Plain Sight" Preview

SNL 2026 New Cast Showcases Wrap: Will Season 52 Bring New Faces?

Smiling Friends Creators on Ending Show, S04 Scripts & Return Chances

Taskmaster Season 22 Trailer Drops Ahead of Big September Premiere

I Pity The Fool Who Doesn't Watch The Trailer For Netflix's Mr. T Doc!

Adult Swim Sets Common Side Effects S02, Get Jiro! Previews for NYCC

Conludo: Day & Wheaton on The Guild Kickstarter Bonus Game Series

Best Medicine Season 2 Official Trailer: Is Dr. Best Back For Good?

Legends: Hunnam Reunites "Sons of Anarchy" Cast for Meta-Thriller

Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger Hits LA County Hard: Analysis

Crystal Lake: "Friday the 13th" Prequel Series Set for NYCC 2026

Avatar: Seven Havens/"Avatar Legends" Universe Set for NYCC 2026

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Mayfair Witches Set for NYCC 2026

AHS 13 Stars Paulson, Lourd, Sidibe, Grossman & More Set for NYCC 2026

The Rookie Cast and EPs Set to Talk Season 9 & More During NYCC 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 Set for September: New Images

Bad Monkey Returns in December: Apple TV Releases Season 2 Images

Lanterns May Have Dropped Some Interesting Batman/Gotham City Clues

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Attention, Dave Filoni: Ewan McGregor Wants to Return

Doctor Who: Mark Gatiss Feeling "Very Doomy" About Tender Process

Tracker/Ackles, Slow Horses, Will Trent & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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