Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Star Deric Augustine Offers a Look at His Season 9 Prep

With the hit ABC series set to return in 2027, The Rookie star Deric Augustine shared a look at how his Season 9 preparation is going so far.

Article Summary The Rookie star Deric Augustine shared a Season 9 prep update, teasing his return as Miles Penn before filming begins.

ABC’s The Rookie also gets an extended cut of “His Name Was Martin” on Hulu July 20, with about 5½ minutes added.

Alexi Hawley says the new footage deepens the hospital chaos and adds more emotional weight for Tim and Lucy.

The Rookie Season 9 is set to open with Tim and Lucy’s abduction fallout, while Miles officially moves beyond rookie status.

Who's in the mood for a double dose of good news about ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Eric Winter, Deric Augustine, and Jenna Dewan-starring The Rookie? Earlier today, we learned that a special extended edition of a powerful episode from the most recent season would hit Hulu later this month (more on that below). Now, Augustine has checked in on social media to offer fans a look at how he's readying to start filming the ninth season – and showing off that very cool "Miles Penn" business card:

Here's a look at Augustine's post from Wednesday night, offering an update on how Season 9 prep is going:

Earlier today, we learned that an extended cut of S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" will be released on Hulu on July 20th (check the "Extras" on the show's landing page), with the additional footage clocking in at around 5 1/2 minutes. Between a zombie-like outbreak at a psychiatric hospital and Lucy (O'Neil) being forced to kill an affected cleaning crew worker in self-defense, there was a lot to unpack emotionally by the time the credits rolled. The new footage will include action scenes in and around the hospital, as well as a deleted scene that's expected to add layers to Lucy and Tim's (Winter) conversation at the end of the episode.

"One of the many fun things about making The Rookie is that we have such a broad playground story and tone-wise," Hawley shared in a statement about the decision, reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood. "For 810, I knew I wanted to make something fun and scary and unexpectedly emotional. But tension takes time to play out on screen, and I found myself in the editing room with hard choices to make. I can count the number of scenes we've dropped in eight seasons on one hand (maybe two?), but I was up against a wall on this one. Network run times are set in stone. But Hulu's are not. So, I picked up the phone and pitched the idea of releasing an extended cut as a reward to our amazing fans, who are so invested in the show. Now they'll be able to go deeper into the character journeys (especially for Tim and Lucy) and see the previously unaired scenes that enhance the episode in a unique way."

During Disney's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May, ABC's The Rookie was repped in a very big way by Hawley, Fillion, O'Neil, Cox, Chavez, Winter, Augustine, Dewan, and The Rookie: North star Jay Ellis, with the cast having a whole lot to say about how the season wrapped up and what the future might have to offer.

Here's a look at what O'Neil, Cox, Chavez, Winter, Augustine, and Dewan had to share about the cliffhanger season finale of The Rookie, what's ahead with (and what they would like to see in) the ninth season, and more. In addition, we've included a look back at Hawley's comments on Season 9 shortly after the eighth season finale wrapped:

Jenna Dewan says Season 9 of #TheRookie will "start with a bang" and a rescue mission! 💥 Plus, she wants to see "more emotional complication" for John and Bailey. @tommydidario pic.twitter.com/lBbhhHKNHx — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 9: Hawley on Tim & Lucy's Future, Miles Graduating

The good news? After a whole lot of racing around to keep her from finding out early, Tim (Eric Winter) finally got a chance to pop the question to Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) – and she said yes! Of course, with this being a season finale, the happy couple had about 10 seconds to celebrate before big bad Everett (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) executed his revenge plan from prison by having them abducted. During a post-season finale interview with Deadline Hollywood, Hawley addressed the big cliffhangers and what they mean for the upcoming season. But first, some great news for fans of Deric Augustine's Miles: the rookie will no longer be a rookie heading into the ninth season, with Hawley confirming he will graduate: "Going into Season 9, he won't be a rookie anymore." Here are some highlights from Hawley's interview, along with new images from the Season 8 finale:

Season 9 Will Kick Off Focusing on Tim & Lucy's Abduction: Regarding the ninth season, and Tim and Lucy's abduction, Hawley is looking to start the season with the team trying to "figure out where they are, and figure out how to get them back, and whatever obstacles we can put in their way on that." The showrunner added that viewers shouldn't expect Tim and Lucy "to sit idly by and wait to be rescued."

Hawley on Everett Kidnapping Lucy Along with Tim: "Well, she's obviously the person that Tim cares about most, and this is about punishing him for not accepting the bribe and ultimately turning on Everett, or betraying Everett in his own weird mind. I think it's more about inflicting maximum punishment, so taking them both felt like that," Hawley shared. The bribe that Hawley is referencing goes back to Everett's earlier efforts to get Tim to take a $10 million bribe this season, only to be denied.

"There's a moment in the boat after they grabbed him where he's looking up at Tim, and Lucy's putting zip ties on him. So he knew it was Tim," Hawley continued. "In my mind, the abduction is a backup plan that was put in place in case he didn't get away, that was his reaching out, quote unquote, from the grave, so to speak. They were waiting a little bit; when he got rearrested, that got triggered."

Hawley on Why Now Was the Right Time for Tim to Propose to Lucy: "They had some happiness, I think, this season there was plenty of happiness. They were cute, we did a bunch of romcom stuff with them, how fast they're unpacking boxes and all that kind of stuff. At the end, it just felt super dramatic. I love the moment of the proposal, I feel like it's really special. I was surprised how emotional I got just watching the directors cut of it, but then I wanted to do something dramatic."

Hawley on Wedding Plans for Tim & Lucy (Or Anyone Else ) in Season 9: "To be honest, I'm not 100% sure what it would look like. We've obviously done a lot of weddings. We're lucky enough to now, going into Season 9, have done varying versions of weddings, whether they're off-camera, whether they're interrupted by being taken by La Fiera, whether they're successful, like the 100th episode with Nolan and Bailey, we've done a lot of them. So I'm always trying to figure out a fresh way in to stuff, and I don't have it yet. I think what's safe to say is that it needs to be satisfying. What that means? I don't know yet. I would never just shortchange it but I don't know. We got to figure it out."

Hawley on If Tim & Lucy's Proposal and Abduction Were Always the Season 8 Finale Plans: "We always were planning to shoot the abduction. There was a very, very small part of the back of my brain that's like, I can always just go out on the proposal, that version was available. I think as we got closer to editing it and finishing it up, it felt like I didn't need to even put that together. But I've been burned before, let's put it that way. So, yeah, I'm not gonna lie, there was a part of me that goes, that would be a satisfying ending if we had to go out that way."

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