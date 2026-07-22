Posted in: ABC, Fox, TV | Tagged: stewie, The Rookie

The Rookie Star Melissa O'Neil, Cast React to "Stewie" Casting News

The Rookie star Melissa O'Neil took to social media to react to the news that she's joined the cast of the "Family Guy" spinoff, Stewie.

Article Summary Melissa O'Neil joins FOX's Family Guy spinoff Stewie as Wanda, the title character's intellectual soulmate.

The Rookie star celebrated her Stewie casting on Instagram, praising the character designs and hilarious table read.

O'Neil's Stewie news quickly drew congratulations from her The Rookie castmates, fueling fan excitement.

FOX's Stewie expands Seth MacFarlane's animated universe, with O'Neil's role adding buzz to the new series.

Earlier today, the news broke that a whole lot of familiar faces had joined the voice cast of FOX's upcoming Family Guy spinoff, Stewie, from Seth MacFarlane and Showrunner Kirker Butler. If you're a fan of ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, then you definitely noticed one of the names announced: Melissa O'Neil (The Rookie), who has been tapped for the role of Wanda, Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection. With the series prepping to start filming its 2027-debuting ninth season, the news couldn't have come at a better time. "HONORED to join this family. Still processing. The character designs are AMAZING. The table read was hilarious! I can't wait for you all to join this amazing gang on STEWIE's next big adventure!" O'Neil wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, reacting to the casting news. As you'll see in the screencap below, it didn't take long for members of The Rookie fam to offer their congrats.

Along with Stewie, MacFarlane will also voice Bean, Stewie's man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times. Mike Henry, who voices Bruce on Family Guy, will voice Bruce's son, BJ, a gossipy new classmate of Stewie's. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) voices Royal, one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures. Vanessa Bayer (Scrubs) voices Morgan, Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying. Aaron Lee (Duncanville) voices Skunk, the hundred-year-old class turtle, while Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) voices Caroline, a wannabe influencer and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis.

After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie (MacFarlane) is forced to enroll in a new one that's not exactly top-of-the-line. It's attended by a handful of kids he doesn't know, an elderly class turtle (Lee) with a half-cocked theory on just about everything, and a teacher (Bayer) who probably shouldn't be allowed anywhere near kids. Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable, even the turtle is miserable… until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and unforgettable adventure.

"I'd like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I'm excited to start pretending I'm collaborating closely with them on the show," MacFarlane shared in a statement when the series order was first announced. Butler added, "I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation, and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name." Stemming from 20th Television Animation, MacFarlane and Butler will serve as executive producers, alongside Kara Vallow.

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