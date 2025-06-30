Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Stars Diaz, O'Neil & Chavez Are "Warming Up for Season 8"

ABC's The Rookie co-stars Alyssa Diaz and Melissa O'Neil posted looks at Diaz, O'Neil, and Lisseth Chavez during training for Season 8.

Earlier today, ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie star Deric Augustine was kind enough to share a look at how things were going as he, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, and Lisseth Chavez went through some Season 8 police work training. Shortly after that went live and the show's social media accounts took notice, Diaz and O'Neil took to Instagram Stories to share a look at Diaz, O'Neil, and Chavez. Here are a pair of screencaps of their posts:

And here's a look back at Augustine's post from earlier today, giving fans the heads-up:

And here are Augustine's two tweets from earlier this month, with the first revealing the script cover to The Rookie Episode 801 and a Sharpie to signal that early work on Season 8 is already underway. Following that? A fun surprise celebrating the occasion:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

