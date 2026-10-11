The Rookie Universe at NYCC: Panel & Signing Image Galleries Released

ABC's The Rookie creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, and Deric Augustine (along with The Rookie: North star Jay Ellis) had a whole lot to share with fans during their New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 panel on Sunday. From teasers, casting news, and insights into what's to come with the ninth season of the original series and the debut season of the spinoff series, there was a lot going on – with the biggest news being that both shows will be running back-to-back on Wednesdays beginning on January 6th. Here's a rundown of our coverage from earlier today, followed by a massive image gallery highlighting today's NYCC activities – including the panel, signings, and more:
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL, LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL, LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES, MELISSA O'NEIL, LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE, SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES, MELISSA O'NEIL, LISSETH CHAVEZ, ALEXI HAWLEY, JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE, SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES, MELISSA O'NEIL, LISSETH CHAVEZ, ALEXI HAWLEY, JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis participate in a fan signing for the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE, ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, RICHARD T. JONES, NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ, ALEXI HAWLEY, LISSETH CHAVEZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE, SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES, MELISSA O'NEIL, NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, NATHAN FILLION, LISSETH CHAVEZ, ALEXI HAWLEY, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX, ALYSSA DIAZ, JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, LISSETH CHAVEZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE, SHAWN ASHMORE, RICHARD T. JONES, MELISSA O'NEIL, NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, DERIC AUGUSTINE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis at New York Comic-Con in support of the ABC series "The Rookie" and "The Rookie: North" on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, DERIC AUGUSTINE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ, NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, JAY ELLIS, DERIC AUGUSTINE, MEKIA COX, ALEXI HAWLEY, MELISSA O'NEIL, ALYSSA DIAZ, SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE, MEKIA COX, ALEXI HAWLEY, MELISSA O'NEIL, ALYSSA DIAZ, NATHAN FILLION, SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX, SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX, SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, ALYSSA DIAZ, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ, MEKIA COX, SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
SHAWN ASHMORE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, ALEXI HAWLEY, NATHAN FILLION, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MEKIA COX, SHAWN ASHMORE, LISSETH CHAVEZ, DERIC AUGUSTINE
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALEXI HAWLEY, MELISSA O'NEIL, RICHARD T. JONES
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
ALYSSA DIAZ, RICHARD T. JONES, ALYSSA DIAZ
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
JAY ELLIS, NATHAN FILLION
NEW YORK COMIC CON 2026 – Creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine and "The Rookie: North" star Jay Ellis discussed their upcoming premieres, season cliffhangers and the fans during a panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Disney/John Nacion)
MELISSA O'NEIL