Posted in: ABC, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: nyc, The Rookie

The Rookie Universe at NYCC: Panel & Signing Image Galleries Released

ABC released a ton of images of The Rookie universe creator Alexi Hawley, the show's cast, and The Rookie: North's Jay Ellis at NYCC.

ABC's The Rookie creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, along with executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, and Deric Augustine (along with The Rookie: North star Jay Ellis) had a whole lot to share with fans during their New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 panel on Sunday. From teasers, casting news, and insights into what's to come with the ninth season of the original series and the debut season of the spinoff series, there was a lot going on – with the biggest news being that both shows will be running back-to-back on Wednesdays beginning on January 6th. Here's a rundown of our coverage from earlier today, followed by a massive image gallery highlighting today's NYCC activities – including the panel, signings, and more:

The Rookie Season 9 Teaser: Chenford Is In Serious Trouble & More

The Rookie Season 9: Troian Bellisario & Dulé Hill Cast in Key Roles

The Rookie: North Set for January 6th; New Teaser Offers Fresh Look

The Rookie Season 9 Teaser Announces Wednesday, January 6th Debut

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