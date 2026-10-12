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The Rookie Universe, Jensen Ackles & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie Universe, Jensen Ackles, Daredevil: Born Again, DC Studios, Marvel TV, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary The Rookie headlines today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Season 9 teasers, casting news, and the January 6 premiere date.

The Rookie: North joins the spotlight with a fresh teaser, while The Rookie Universe gets NYCC panel and signing coverage.

Jensen Ackles talks Rules of Prey, while Daredevil: Born Again, DC Studios, and Marvel Television fuel TV buzz.

Doctor Who lands a key update as RTD addresses the Disney deal, alongside Elsbeth, Tracker, Community, and more.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Community, Tracker, The Rookie & The Rookie: North, Marshals, Jensen Ackles & Rules of Prey, Artemis Fowl, Sex Criminals, Daredevil: Born Again, SNL & SNL UK, DC Studios, Marvel Television, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, October 12th, 2026:

Elsbeth S04E03: "Consciously Unsistered" Preview: Meet Elsbeth's Mom

Community Stars Reassure Fans About Movie: "It's Going to Happen"

Einstein: Gubler, Fumero, Shalhoub Preview CBS Series at NYCC (IMAGES)

Talk to Me: 6-Episode Spinoff "I Let You In" Heading to Meta

Tracker S04E02: "Switchback" Preview: A Mother & Daughter Go Missing

The Rookie Universe at NYCC: Panel & Signing Image Galleries Released

Marshals S02E02: "End of Watch" Preview: A Former Cop Wants Revenge

SNL "Superfans" Robert Smigel & Mike Myers Pay Tribute to Mike Ditka

Rules of Prey: Jensen Ackles on Filming with Well-Fed Canine Co-Star

The Rookie Season 9 Teaser: Chenford Is In Serious Trouble & More

The Rookie Season 9: Troian Bellisario & Dulé Hill Cast in Key Roles

Artemis Fowl Animated Series Gets Disney Channel, Disney+ Green Light

Crunchyroll Will Be Getting a Dedicated Anime Hub On PS5 This Spring

The Rookie: North Set for January 6th; New Teaser Offers Fresh Look

The Rookie Season 9 Teaser Announces Wednesday, January 6th Debut

Sex Criminals Stars, EPs Celebrate Filming Wrap with More BTS Looks

Rivian Introduces Ghostbusters Halloween Mode with Star Bill Murray

Daredevil: Born Again S03: Danny Rand/Iron Fist "More Grounded": Jones

SNL 52 Review: You Were Wrong About Shane Gillis, Lorne Michaels

DC Studios & Why Multiple Seasons Matter: Lanterns, Peacemaker, More

Marvel Television's NYCC Panel Was All Bark, No Bite & Kinda Sad

SNL UK Cold Open: It's Prince William & Kate vs. Prince Harry & Meghan

Doctor Who: RTD Explains Why Disney Deal "Didn't Work From Day One"

Absolute Batman, WWE MITB & Dungeon Crawler Carl: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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