Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Season

The Season: Chris Pang on "Send Help" Connection, His Co-Stars & More

Chris Pang on his role as Andrew Fung on Hulu's Hong Kong drama series The Season, the ensemble cast, how "Send Help" helped, and more.

Article Summary Chris Pang reveals how filming Sam Raimi’s Send Help helped lead him to Andrew Fung in Hulu’s Hong Kong drama The Season.

In The Season, Pang plays Andrew Fung as a sharp-tongued, abrasive outsider with charisma, humor, and zero filter.

Pang explains why The Season let him break from his usual nice-guy roles and embrace a far more despicable character.

The Season gave Pang a dream chance to film in Hong Kong and build a strong bond with its standout ensemble cast.

Chris Pang has embraced whatever he can and has landed some high-profile roles along the way since bursting onto the scene in 2006. With his share of Asian and American roles, some notable works he's appeared in include Tomorrow, When the War Began (2010), Charlie's Angels (2019), Palm Springs (2020), and Crazy Rich Asians (2018). His latest is the Hulu series The Season, in which he plays Andrew Fung, an abrasive figure among Hong Kong high society. The Yalun Tu (NCIS: Hawai'i)-created series follows a privileged group of friends gathering for a summer of sun-drenched luxury as boating season begins, but things take a turn as a web of deception, power struggles, and life-altering consequences weaves into their circle. Pang spoke to Bleeding Cool about how working on Sam Raimi's survival horror film Send Help (2026) led to the opportunity, playing Andrew with less of a filter he's used to while also balancing his personality, and working with the ensemble cast.

The Season Star Chris Pang on Going from the Intense and Physical 'Send Help' to the Hong Kong Drama Series

BC: What intrigued you about 'The Season' and how'd you get involved?

Pang: It was sent to me early on. One of my friends, Aaron Shershow, is a line producer on this show, and he was like, "Hey, we're doing this show in Hong Kong. You've always wanted to film something in Hong Kong, right?" I was like, "Yeah," because I have this deep affinity to Hong Kong; I watched Hong Kong cinema growing up as a kid, so I'm like, "It's always been a dream of mine to film there." He goes, "There's this character you should look at," and that's how I first heard about the project. And then my reps reached out. We did the usual audition process, and then all went really well; then I'm on the project and found out that very early on in the writer's room, they had my picture on the wall when they were creating this character, so I guess they wanted me, and I wanted them, and it just worked out.

What's it like working with Yalun as a creative?

Yeah, Yalun's great as a showrunner, and I had met him briefly out and about in LA before. The first time I spoke to him properly about this project, we jumped on a call, and I was filming 'Send Help' in Sydney at the time with Sam Raimi, and the only time they could do it, they were in Hong Kong. There was a tiny little bit of a time difference, and I jumped on with them. After a full 12-hour day of shooting, I was so exhausted, like at the end of those days. It's pretty demanding being on set, and when you're on set with Sam Raimi, and you also have Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien there, you know you pay attention and bring your A game, so I was just shattered by the end of that day.

I think I was in the stunt room doing the plane crash scene, yeah, not a spoiler, and it was hectic action. I've been physical and mental. I'd been just tired, and I was a shell of a human being. I jumped on this call with [those behind 'The Season'] to run through the scenes and talk about the character, and the one thing about Andrew Fung, the character that I play in 'The Season' that I love, is that he has no inside voice. He only has an external voice, which is really refreshing because usually you filter the things that you say, and then there are things that you shouldn't say. I guess me in that state, after a full day of filming, I kind of was Andrew Fung. I didn't have the mental capacity to have thoughts, and I was saying what was on my mind.

Maybe that's why they really liked me for the role too. I remember at the end, you're wrapping up and they're like, "Do you have any questions for us?" Usually, at that point, as an actor, that's when you bring some really informed questions, right? I think I want something clever; I can say that shows I've been doing the homework, and I really care about this project. Instead, my question was just, "Can you guys hire me?" [laughs] I was just gone.

Since you already touched upon it, was there anything about Andrew Fung that you wouldn't do typically in your other roles?

Yeah. There is. I find that I generally get brought into play quite nice people, who are functional members of society that you'd like to be around. I'm the best friend. I'm there in romantic comedies, and in this case, Andrew is a despicable human being. He's a massive jerk, and that's what I love about him, because he doesn't try to hide anything. As I said, he's got an external voice, and that's exclusively it. He says what's on his mind, and he puts up this, and he has quite a prickly exterior, but he's charismatic, colorful, and fun. That's what I love about him.

It's different from anything that I've done previously, which was a lot of fun for me to craft this character. We had this chat very early on, because on the page, he's a horrible human being. He's cheating on his wife, lying about everything, and he's trying to establish himself in this world of the rich upper class of Hong Kong. We were like, "How do we make this guy likable? Because he's not a very good person," and so our challenge was to balance that with some charisma and color, give him some humor and jokes, and try to make him the guy that you love watching because you love to hate him, and I think we succeeded.

You got this wide ensemble here with a mix of faces here. What's it like working with Jessie [Mei Li], Toby [Stephens], Celina [Jade], Justin [Chien], Yvonne [Chapman], if there's anyone I've left out?

They're the best. We had such a good time filming, and it's so cliché to say, "Oh, we became a family, and we had such a great time filming," but we really did. We got lucky with this cast when you assemble such talent from all over the world who have gone on this actor's journey. I mean, Toby's Toby since he's absolutely British and white as hell, but the rest of the cast are Asian, and we fought this silent fight. We're trying to fight for representation on screen, and you know we've gone through the same struggles, so there was already an unspoken bond as soon as we met. Then, you add that they're great people; we had so much fun because we were in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a beautiful place; as I said, it was a lot of the reason that I wanted to do this project, and it did not disappoint, so we had a lot of fun doing it. Everyone brought their A-game, so it was a pleasure to work with all of them.

The Season is available on Hulu.

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