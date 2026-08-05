Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets: Jones, Stoll, Delaney & Lee Join Netflix Series

Cherry Jones, Corey Stoll, Rob Delaney, and Abbey Lee have joined Netflix's series adaptation of author Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets.

Article Summary Netflix’s The Secret of Secrets adds Cherry Jones, Corey Stoll, Rob Delaney, and Abbey Lee to the cast.

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall lead Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon thriller from showrunner Carlton Cuse.

Jones plays Ambassador Heide Nagel, while Stoll’s Everett Finch heads a secret Prague-based project.

Delaney and Lee join as Jonas Faukman and Sasha Vesna in The Secret of Secrets adaptation for Netflix.

Now that Morgan Spector (HBO's The Gilded Age) and Rebecca Hall (FX's The Beauty) are locked in as the leads in Netflix and Showrunner Carlton Cuse's (LOST, Jack Ryan, Locke & Key, Bates Motel) series adaptation of bestselling author Dan Brown's (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin) The Secret of Secrets, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Cherry Jones (HBO's Succession), Corey Stoll (Showtime's Billions), Rob Delaney (FX's Dying for Sex), and Abbey Lee (Netflix's Black Rabbit) have also joined the cast. Jones has been tapped to play Heide Nagel, a U.S. Ambassador in Prague involved in a secret project led by former CIA agent Everett Finch (Stoll). Delaney's Jonas Faukman is described as "an editor who gets caught up in a sticky situation, while Lee's Sasha Vesna is a research assistant for scientist Dr. Gessner, with whom she shares a bond.

In the novel, Robert Langdon (Spector), an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue his girlfriend, missing scientist Katherine Solomon (Hall), whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon. Having co-created the series with Cuse, Brown will also serve as a writer and executive producer. Cuse will also serve as a writer and executive producer, with Emma Forman executive-producing for Genre Arts.

Rebecca Hall will join Morgan Spector in the upcoming series adaptation of Dan Brown's "The Secret of Secrets". pic.twitter.com/Xa4e0xCKk3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2026

Brown's Langdon first hit the scene in the 2000 novel Angels & Demons, but really hit mainstream attention in the 2003 sequel The Da Vinci Code, which was adapted into a hit feature film starring Hanks. Since that time, Brown has penned four subsequent sequels spotlighting Langdon: The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, and the upcoming The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores on September 9, 2025. Regarding Brown's literary success, the Langdon series has collectively sold more than 250 million copies and been translated into 56 languages.

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