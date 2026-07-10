Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Robert Langdon, The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets: Morgan Spector In Talks for Robert Langdon

Report: Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall are in talks to join Carlton Cuse and Netflix's adaptation of Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets.

Article Summary Deadline Hollywood reports Morgan Spector is in talks to play Robert Langdon in Netflix and Carlton Cuse's The Secret of Secrets.

Rebecca Hall is reportedly in talks for the female lead in The Secret of Secrets, though Netflix declined comment.

Carlton Cuse says filming on The Secret of Secrets is nearing, with Robert Langdon casting news expected soon.

Netflix's The Secret of Secrets adapts Dan Brown's newest Langdon novel as an eight-episode mystery thriller series.

Showrunner Carlton Cuse (LOST, Jack Ryan, Locke & Key, Bates Motel) teased that we should be getting some major casting and production news on Netflix's series adaptation of bestselling author Dan Brown's (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin) latest Prof. Robert Langdon mystery, The Secret of Secrets. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) is in talks to portray Langdon. In addition, Rebecca Hall (The Beauty) is reportedly in talks for the female lead in the series (though Netflix declined to comment on DH's reporting).

Speaking with ScreenRant for 2026's Italian Global Series, Cuse recently offered a very promising update regarding when filming is expected to begin and when the actor portraying Langdon will be announced. "I'm getting ready to start filming an adaptation of Dan Brown's new book, 'Secret of Secrets,' which features the Robert Langdon character, who was played by Tom Hanks in three movies," Cuse shared. "I think we're soon going to announce who's going to be taking over as Robert Langdon in that franchise, and we're making an eight-hour version of this latest Dan Brown Robert Langdon story for Netflix. We're getting close [to confirming the lead]."

In the novel, Robert Langdon (Spector), an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue his girlfriend, missing scientist Katherine Solomon (Hall), whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon. Having co-created the series with Cuse, Brown will also serve as a writer and executive producer. Cuse will also serve as a writer and executive producer, with Emma Forman executive-producing for Genre Arts.

Brown's Langdon first hit the scene in 2000's novel Angels & Demons, but really hit mainstream attention in the 2003 sequel The Da Vinci Code, adapted into a hit feature film starring Hanks. Since that time, Brown has penned four subsequent sequels spotlighting Langdon: The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, and the upcoming The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores on September 9, 2025. Regarding Brown's literary success, the Langdon series of novels has collectively sold more than 250 million copies and has been printed in 56 languages.

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