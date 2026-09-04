Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets: Netflix Offers First Look at Dan Brown Adapt

Netflix released a first-look image of The Secret of Secrets star Morgan Spector as Dr. Robert Langdon and Rebecca Hall as Katherine Solomon.

Article Summary Netflix’s The Secret of Secrets has begun production, with Carlton Cuse adapting Dan Brown’s next Robert Langdon thriller.

Morgan Spector leads The Secret of Secrets as Robert Langdon, with Rebecca Hall co-starring as scientist Katherine Solomon.

The Secret of Secrets follows Langdon as he races to find missing Katherine Solomon and protect a discovery that could change humanity.

Mamadou Athie and Ben Levi Ross join the Netflix series in recurring roles as Michael Harris and Alex Conan.

We've got big news on Netflix and Showrunner Carlton Cuse's (LOST, Locke & Key) series adaptation of bestselling author Dan Brown's (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code) The Secret of Secrets to pass along. The big headline-grabber? Production is underway, with our first look at Morgan Spector's (HBO's The Gilded Age) Dr. Robert Langdon and Rebecca Hall's (FX's The Beauty) Katherine Solomon released. In addition, it was announced that Mamadou Athie (The Drama) and Ben Levi Ross (Elsbeth) have joined the cast in recurring roles: Athie has been tapped to play Michael Harris, while Ross will play Alex Conan.

In the novel, Robert Langdon (Spector), an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue his girlfriend, missing scientist Katherine Solomon (Hall), whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon.

Cherry Jones (HBO's Succession) has been tapped to play Heide Nagel, a U.S. Ambassador in Prague involved in a secret project led by Corey Stoll's (Showtime's Billions) former CIA agent, Everett Finch. Rob Delaney's (FX's Dying for Sex) Jonas Faukman is an editor who gets caught up in a sticky situation, while Abbey Lee's (Netflix's Black Rabbit) Sasha Vesna is a research assistant for scientist Dr. Gessner, with whom she shares a bond.

Brown's Langdon first hit the scene in the 2000 novel Angels & Demons, but really hit mainstream attention in the 2003 sequel The Da Vinci Code, which was adapted into a hit feature film starring Hanks. Since that time, Brown has penned four subsequent sequels spotlighting Langdon: The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, and the upcoming The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores on September 9, 2025. Regarding Brown's literary success, the Langdon series has collectively sold more than 250 million copies and been translated into 56 languages. Having co-created the series with Cuse, Brown will also serve as a writer and executive producer. Cuse will also serve as a writer and executive producer, with Emma Forman executive-producing for Genre Arts.

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