Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets: Netflix Taps Morgan Spector as Robert Langdon

Netflix and Showrunner Carlton Cuse have tapped Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) to play Prof. Robert Langdon in The Secret of Secrets.

Article Summary Netflix’s The Secret of Secrets officially casts Morgan Spector as Robert Langdon in Carlton Cuse’s Dan Brown series.

Carlton Cuse praised Morgan Spector as the ideal Robert Langdon, citing his intelligence, humanity, and sharp presence.

The Secret of Secrets adaptation is planned as an eight-hour Netflix series, with filming set to begin soon.

Rebecca Hall co-stars in The Secret of Secrets, with Dan Brown writing and executive producing the Netflix series.

Netflix and Showrunner Carlton Cuse (LOST, Jack Ryan, Locke & Key, Bates Motel) have officially found their Prof. Robert Langdon for their series adaptation of bestselling author Dan Brown's (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin) latest mystery, The Secret of Secrets. Though there were rumblings earlier this month, it's now official: Morgan Spector will be tackling the popular character, joining co-star Rebecca Hall (The Beauty). "Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and humanity," shared Cuse in a statement when the news was announced. "He's the perfect fit for Robert Langdon — a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence, and intellect are the tools of his trade." Spector isn't expected to face any scheduling conflicts with his work on HBO's The Gilded Age.

Speaking with ScreenRant for 2026's Italian Global Series, Cuse recently offered a very promising update regarding when filming is expected to begin and when the actor portraying Langdon will be announced. "I'm getting ready to start filming an adaptation of Dan Brown's new book, 'Secret of Secrets,' which features the Robert Langdon character, who was played by Tom Hanks in three movies," Cuse shared. "I think we're soon going to announce who's going to be taking over as Robert Langdon in that franchise, and we're making an eight-hour version of this latest Dan Brown Robert Langdon story for Netflix. We're getting close [to confirming the lead]."

In the novel, Robert Langdon (Spector), an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue his girlfriend, missing scientist Katherine Solomon (Hall), whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon. Having co-created the series with Cuse, Brown will also serve as a writer and executive producer. Cuse will also serve as a writer and executive producer, with Emma Forman executive-producing for Genre Arts.

Brown's Langdon first hit the scene in 2000's novel Angels & Demons, but really hit mainstream attention in the 2003 sequel The Da Vinci Code, adapted into a hit feature film starring Hanks. Since that time, Brown has penned four subsequent sequels spotlighting Langdon: The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, and the upcoming The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores on September 9, 2025. Regarding Brown's literary success, the Langdon series of novels has collectively sold more than 250 million copies and has been printed in 56 languages.

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