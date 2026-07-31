Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets: Rebecca Hall Joins Netflix/Dan Brown Series

Rebecca Hall has officially joined the cast of Netflix and Showrunner Carlton Cuse's adaptation of author Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets.

Article Summary Rebecca Hall officially joins Netflix’s The Secret of Secrets series, confirming months of casting buzz.

Morgan Spector leads The Secret of Secrets as Robert Langdon in Carlton Cuse’s Dan Brown adaptation.

Hall will play Katherine Solomon, the missing scientist at the center of The Secret of Secrets mystery.

Dan Brown co-created The Secret of Secrets series and will write and executive produce with Carlton Cuse.

Okay, it looks like all the smoke has cleared, the contracts are signed, and now it's all very much official. Earlier this week, it was officially announced that Morgan Spector (HBO's The Gilded Age) had officially joined the cast of Netflix and Showrunner Carlton Cuse's (LOST, Jack Ryan, Locke & Key, Bates Motel) series adaptation of bestselling author Dan Brown's (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin) The Secret of Secrets as Prof. Robert Langdon. Throughout, it was assumed that Rebecca Hall (The Beauty) was already locked in as Spector's co-star, playing the scientist Katherine Solomon. But now, it's officially official, courtesy

In the novel, Robert Langdon (Spector), an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue his girlfriend, missing scientist Katherine Solomon (Hall), whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon. Having co-created the series with Cuse, Brown will also serve as a writer and executive producer. Cuse will also serve as a writer and executive producer, with Emma Forman executive-producing for Genre Arts.

Rebecca Hall will join Morgan Spector in the upcoming series adaptation of Dan Brown's "The Secret of Secrets". pic.twitter.com/Xa4e0xCKk3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2026

Brown's Langdon first hit the scene in the 2000 novel Angels & Demons, but really hit mainstream attention in the 2003 sequel The Da Vinci Code, which was adapted into a hit feature film starring Hanks. Since that time, Brown has penned four subsequent sequels spotlighting Langdon: The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, and the upcoming The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores on September 9, 2025. Regarding Brown's literary success, the Langdon series has collectively sold more than 250 million copies and been translated into 56 languages.

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