Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: dan brown, Robert Langdon, The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets Showrunner Cuse Offers Dan Brown Series Update

The Secret of Secrets showrunner Carlton Cuse updated how things are looking with Netflix's adaptation of Dan Brown's Robert Langdon mystery.

Article Summary Carlton Cuse says Netflix’s The Secret of Secrets series is gearing up to start filming, signaling major progress.

The Secret of Secrets will be an eight-hour Robert Langdon mystery, expanding Dan Brown’s latest novel for TV.

Cuse teased that Netflix is close to announcing the new Robert Langdon, succeeding Tom Hanks from the films.

Dan Brown co-created The Secret of Secrets adaptation and will write and executive produce the Netflix series.

It was back in May 2025 when the news hit that Netflix and showrunner Carlton Cuse (LOST, Jack Ryan, Locke & Key, Bates Motel) were teaming up to adapt bestselling author Dan Brown's (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol, Inferno, and Origin) latest Prof. Robert Langdon mystery, The Secret of Secrets. Since that time, things have been pretty quiet on the news front – but based on what Cuse had to share recently, it sounds like that might be changing soon.

Speaking with ScreenRant for 2026's Italian Global Series, Cuse offered a very promising update regarding when filming is expected to begin and when the actor portraying Langdon will be announced. "I'm getting ready to start filming an adaptation of Dan Brown's new book, 'Secret of Secrets,' which features the Robert Langdon character, who was played by Tom Hanks in three movies," Cuse shared. "I think we're soon going to announce who's going to be taking over as Robert Langdon in that franchise, and we're making an eight-hour version of this latest Dan Brown Robert Langdon story for Netflix. We're getting close [to confirming the lead]."

In the novel, Langdon, an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist, whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon. Having co-created the series with Cuse, Brown will also serve as a writer and executive producer. Cuse will also serve as a writer and executive producer, with Emma Forman executive-producing for Genre Arts.

Brown's Langdon first hit the scene in 2000's novel Angels & Demons, but really hit mainstream attention in the 2003 sequel The Da Vinci Code, adapted into a hit feature film starring Hanks. Since that time, Brown has penned four subsequent sequels spotlighting Langdon: The Lost Symbol, Inferno, Origin, and the upcoming The Secret of Secrets, set to hit bookstores on September 9, 2025. Regarding Brown's literary success, the Langdon series of novels has collectively sold more than 250 million copies and has been printed in 56 languages.

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