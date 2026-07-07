Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the shards

The Shards: FX & Ryan Murphy's Bret Easton Ellis Adapt Gets New Poster

Debuting August 5th, here's the official poster for FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's The Shards, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

Article Summary FX’s The Shards premieres August 5 on FX, Hulu, and Disney+, bringing Bret Easton Ellis’ thriller to screens.

Ryan Murphy executive produces The Shards, a dark 1980s Los Angeles mystery mixing obsession, sex, and murder.

The Shards follows Bret, a teen writer whose world spirals after enigmatic new student Robert Mallory arrives.

Robert’s arrival collides with fear of The Trawler, a serial killer stalking teens across Los Angeles in The Shards.

Last month, FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, American Love Story) dropped some serious intel on what they're hoping will be your next summer addiction: a combination of suspense, seduction, obsession… and a serial killer?!? Based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), The Shards is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, where a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. Set to make its debut on Wednesday, August 5th, on FX and Hulu, beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (and on Disney+ internationally), an official key art poster was released today – and we have that waiting for you below. Following that, we have a more detailed official overview of the upcoming series, along with the first-look image released alongside the premiere date.

At the center of the series is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert's appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner), and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties, and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood), and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

Stemming from storytellers Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, FX's The Shards is executive produced by Murphy, Ellis, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young. The series is produced by 20th Television.

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