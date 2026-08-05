Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the shards

The Shards: Murphy/Ellis Series Debuts Tonight: S01E01/S01E02 Preview

FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's The Shards debuts tonight. Check out our preview for the series opener and S01E02: "Don't You Want Me."

Article Summary FX’s The Shards premieres tonight with a two-episode debut, launching Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis’s thriller.

Set in 1980s Los Angeles, The Shards follows elite prep school seniors through sex, jealousy, obsession, and fear.

S01E01 “Pilot” finds disturbing crimes rising as a strange new student enters Bret’s world during summer 1981.

S01E02 “Don’t You Want Me” sees Bret probing Robert’s murky past as shocking evidence deepens the mystery.

Based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's (American Horror Story, American Love Story) The Shards debuts tonight with a two-episode premiere. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series spotlights a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. Did we mention that there's also a serial killer stalking them all? This is Murphy and Ellis, people. Did you expect anything less? With that in mind, we have a preview of what's on tap tonight with the series opener and S01E02: "Don't You Want Me" – including official overviews, image galleries, sneak peeks, trailers, and more.

The Shards S01E01: "Pilot" & S01E02: "Don't You Want Me" Preview

The Shards Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot": It's the summer of 1981 in Los Angeles; a series of disturbing crimes coincides with the arrival of a strange new student in Bret's orbit. Directed by Ryan Murphy, and written by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis.

The Shards Season 1 Episode 2 "Don't You Want Me": Bret digs deeper into Robert's murky past and uncovers shocking evidence. Directed by Michael Uppendahl, and written by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis.

At the center of the series is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert's appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner), and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties, and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood), and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

Stemming from storytellers Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, FX's The Shards is executive produced by Murphy, Ellis, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young. The series is produced by 20th Television.

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