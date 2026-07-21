Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the shards

The Shards Official Teaser: It's Going to Be a Killer Senior Year

Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), here's the latest teaser for FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's The Shards.

Article Summary FX Networks’ The Shards drops a new teaser, previewing a dark, stylish killer senior year in 1980s Los Angeles.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis’s novel, The Shards blends privilege, sex, jealousy, obsession, and menace at an elite prep school.

The latest The Shards footage hints at a glossy thriller with Less Than Zero and Nip/Tuck vibes beneath the surface.

The Shards premieres August 5 on FX and Hulu, with a serial killer threat raising the stakes for a wealthy teen circle.

Based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's (American Horror Story, American Love Story) The Shards is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, where a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. With only a little more than two weeks to go until its debut, we're getting another look at a series that reminds us of the offspring of Less Than Zero and Nip/Tuck, with the release of a new teaser.

Here's a look at the official teaser for FX Networks' The Shards, set to make its debut on Wednesday, August 5th, on FX and Hulu, beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (and on Disney+ internationally). Following that, we have a look at the official overview that lays out who's who – and the serial killer that could be targeting them:

At the center of the series is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert's appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner), and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties, and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood), and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

Stemming from storytellers Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, FX's The Shards is executive produced by Murphy, Ellis, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young. The series is produced by 20th Television.

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