Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the shards

The Shards Official Trailer: A Hot, Rich, Dangerous & Deadly Affair

Premiering on August 5th, here's the trailer for FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's The Shards, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

Article Summary FX Networks drops the official trailer for The Shards, Ryan Murphy's dark new series based on Bret Easton Ellis's novel.

The Shards premieres August 5 on FX and Hulu at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, with Disney+ carrying the series internationally.

Set in 1980s Los Angeles, The Shards follows elite prep school seniors through sex, obsession, jealousy, and danger.

As a new student arrives, aspiring writer Bret is pulled into a chilling mystery tied to teen-targeting killer The Trawler.

Over the past few weeks, we've been getting early looks at what FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, American Love Story) have in store for The Shards. Based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), the series is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, where a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. With less than a month to go until its debut, FX Networks has released a look at the official trailer.

Here's a look at the official trailer for FX Networks' The Shards, set to make its debut on Wednesday, August 5th, on FX and Hulu, beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (and on Disney+ internationally). Following that, we have a look at the official overview that lays out who's who – and the serial killer that could be targeting them:

At the center of the series is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert's appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner), and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties, and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood), and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

Stemming from storytellers Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, FX's The Shards is executive produced by Murphy, Ellis, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young. The series is produced by 20th Television.

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