Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the shards

The Shards Trailer: FX Networks Offers New Look at Murphy/Ellis Series

Debuting August 5th, here's the third official trailer for FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's series take on Bret Easton Ellis' The Shards.

Article Summary FX Networks drops a third official The Shards trailer, offering a fresh look at Ryan Murphy’s Bret Easton Ellis series.

The Shards premieres August 5 on FX and Hulu, bringing Ellis’ bestselling novel to screens with a dark 1980s L.A. edge.

Set at an elite prep school, The Shards follows privileged teens through sex, obsession, jealousy, and hidden danger.

With premiere week here, the new The Shards trailer teases mounting tension and the danger beneath American adolescence.

Based on the bestselling novel from Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), FX Networks and EP Ryan Murphy's (American Horror Story, American Love Story) The Shards is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, where a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. With less than a week to go until the series premiere, we're getting another look at what the series has to offer with the release of a third (and we're assuming) final trailer, which we have waiting for you above.

Here's a look back at the previous trailers for FX Networks' The Shards, set to debut on Wednesday, August 5th, on FX and Hulu at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (and on Disney+ internationally). Following that, we have a look at the official overview that lays out who's who – and the serial killer that's targeting each of them:

At the center of the series is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert's appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city. Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner), and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties, and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood), and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).

Stemming from storytellers Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, FX's The Shards is executive produced by Murphy, Ellis, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young. The series is produced by 20th Television.

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