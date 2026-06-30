Posted in: Disney+, Fox, TV | Tagged: the simpsons
The Simpsons Go Noir in Disney+'s "Simpsley" Official Trailer
Hitting Disney+ on July 3rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+'s special noir-themed episode of The Simpsons, "Simpsley"
Article Summary
- The Simpsons returns to Disney+ with three summer specials, including the noir-styled episode Simpsley on July 3.
- The official Simpsley trailer teases a dark, stylish spin on The Simpsons with a shady noir filter and Italian intrigue.
- Simpsley follows Marge Bouvier as a struggling con artist drawn into Seymour Skinner’s wealth and Homer Simpsley’s chaos.
- Disney+ also rolls out Yellow Mirror in August, continuing The Simpsons with darker, offbeat standalone stories.
Heading into the summer, fans of the iconic, long-running animated series were treated to the good news that The Simpsons would be returning to Disney+ with three new episodes between June and August. Previously, Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan and Sara guest-starred in the double episode "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition." In July and August, we have two full-length episodes on tap: "Simpsley" on July 3rd and "Yellow Mirror" on August 26th. With only a few days to go until the next special episode hits, we've got a look at the official trailer for "Simpsley" waiting below for you to check out. If you ever wondered what the animated series would look like if it were shown through a dark and shady "noir" filter.
Here's a look at the exclusive trailer for the next Disney+ exclusive episode, The Simpsons: Simpsley, dropping on July 3rd – followed by the official overviews for all three special tales:
"Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" (June 17th): Homer and Marge's fun couples' date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer.
"Simpsley" (July 3rd): "When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she's tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there's a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner's clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust, and Italian lira are abound.
"Yellow Mirror" (August 26th): A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre.