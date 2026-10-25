Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: the simpsons

The Simpsons Unleashes "Treehouse of Horror XXXVII" Tonight: Preview

The long-running animated series' Halloween tradition returns tonight with FOX's The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror XXXVII." Here's a look!

Last weekend, an extra-special Halloween-themed helping of FOX's The Simpsons brought the return of a beloved character to the main character spotlight. In "Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening," viewers had a chance to hear Sunil Malhotra officially voice Apu Nahasapeemapetilon for the first time, taking over for veteran voice actor Hank Azaria. Tonight, the long-running animated series returns with three chilling tales that see Marge getting a haunting new perspective on marriage, Bart and Santa's Little Helper embarking on a spooky journey, and Homer taking a driving lesson that we're sure will lead to "roadkill" of some kind. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for tonight's "Treehouse of Horror XXXVII," including the episode opener and a look behind the scenes with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios to see how it all came together.

The Simpsons Season 38: "Treehouse of Horror XXXVII" Preview

The Simpsons Season 38: "Treehouse of Horror XXXVII" – In this year's extra-scary, ultra-spooky Treehouse of Horror, Marge gets a horrifying new perspective on marriage; Bart and Santa's Little Helper embark on a bone-chilling adventure; and Homer takes a driving lesson.

This is Halloween 🎶 🎃 Go behind the scenes at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios to see how our special Treehouse of Horror couch gag came to life! https://t.co/0mQdNhvHZr — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 21, 2026

FOX's The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable worldwide. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award-, and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy has won more than 37Emmy Awards and began its 38th season this fall. The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

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