Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: a24, the spot

The Spot: Hulu, A24 Set Release For Claire Danes/Ewan McGregor Drama

Hulu and A24 have set a release date and offered new looks at their new drama series The Spot, starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor.

Article Summary The Spot premieres January 13 on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally.

Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor lead The Spot, a new Hulu and A24 drama from creator Ed Solomon.

New episodes of The Spot stream weekly on Wednesdays, with the season finale set for March 3, 2027.

Daveed Diggs, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Macon Blair join the cast of The Spot from Hulu and A24.

Hulu and A24 have set a release date for their new drama series, The Spot, starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor. Created and written by Ed Solomon, the series will debut on January 13th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. New episodes stream Wednesdays, with the season finale on March 3rd, 2027. Solomon will also serve as showrunner for the series. Daveed Diggs, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Macon Blair also star. Solomon executive produces alongside A24, Robin Sweet, and Ariel Kleiman, who directed. A24 partnered with 20th Century Studios to co-produce the series. Deadline reported the premiere date.

The Spot Sounds Depressing As Hell

The Spot follows a successful surgeon (Danes) and her schoolteacher husband (McGregor) who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death. Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.

I have high hopes for The Spot. Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor are two of my favorite working actors, and Danes especially excels in thriller series like this. It's awesome to see Macon Blair pop up as well; he has a ton of talent. I also prefer the weekly release to bingeing; I like to process and let stories like these marinate a bit after I watch an episode, and it is way harder to do that if I binge the whole show in one sitting. I will be seated and ready for this one in January.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!