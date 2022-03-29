The Steiner Brothers Set for 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

With WWE inducting WCW greats into their Hall of Fame with the likes of Goldberg, Sting, and nWo, it was just a matter of time before they reached one of their greatest tag teams in the company's history in The Steiner Brothers. The duo of Rick and Scott Rechsteiner, starting off as amateurs at the University of Michigan before turning to professional wrestling in 1989, provided one of the most dominating teams in NWA Mid-Atlantic and NWA/WCW history as seven-time NWA/WCW World Tag Team Champions and NWA/WCW US Tag Champions. They also became two-time WWF Tag Team Champions with their two-year stint with WWE.

As singles competitors, Scott won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and was also the two-time World TV Champion while Rick won the title three times. Both had stints in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship two times, and also had runs in Extreme Championship Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (Now IMPACT! Wrestling). While Rick sporadically wrestled, Scott resumed his solo career (including a largely forgettable WWE return in 2002) before bouncing around between independent promotions and TNA/IMPACT.

While Rick's son Bron Breakker is currently on the roster, Scott was largely critical of WWE since citing his misuse, heat with staples in Paul Levesque (Triple H) and Hulk Hogan, not to mention the legit complaint that WWE still doesn't have a physical hall of fame that their fans can go to. With Hogan's opinion mattering little nowadays, a burying the hatchet with Levesque, and maybe a change of heart, Vince McMahon is playing with fire again allowing "Big Poppa Pump" a live mic on the podium prior to WrestleMania. So grab the popcorn, because Scott probably won't soften his words towards the WWE in the way that Jim "The Ultimate Warrior" Helwig did after years of a rocky relationship. Though I doubt Scott will ever be inducted separately, WWE's announcement on their site completely leaves out anything past 1996, which means their solo careers and reunions. The Steiners join other inductees in The Undertaker (Mark Calaway), Vader(Leon White), Sharmell (Huffman), and the late Shad Gaspard (the Warrior Award recipient) on April 1st on Peacock.