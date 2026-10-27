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The Terminal List EPs on Adapting "True Believer," S02 Global Focus

The Terminal List EPs Jared Shaw, author Jack Carr, and showrunner David DiGilio discuss Season 2, Chris Pratt and Luke Hemsworth, and more.

Article Summary The Terminal List Season 2 adapts True Believer, expanding James Reece’s story into a global espionage thriller.

EPs Jack Carr, David DiGilio, and Jared Shaw break down the scale, locations, and production hurdles behind Season 2.

Chris Pratt’s Reece evolves beyond revenge, while Constance Wu’s Katie becomes more tactical as new dangers emerge.

The Terminal List Season 2 adds key new players, with the EPs teasing major arcs for Gabriel Luna, Luke Hemsworth, and more.

With the success of The Terminal List when it premiered in 2022, the stakes are only going to get higher from there as season two ushered in to adapt Jack Carr's follow-up True Believer, which calls Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) back on duty to serve his country again, despite his deteriorating brain tumor that will eventually kill him, but he barely manages to keep his symptoms at bay. As the new threat involves another Navy SEAL, he's back on the case, and so is journalist Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), who's not exactly faring all that well from the scrutiny of the events of last season herself, with far more eyes on her due to the newfound fame of exposing a government conspiracy. Executive producers Carr, showrunner David DiGilio, and Jared Shaw, who plays Chief Special Welfare Operator Ernest "Boozer" Vickers, spoke to Bleeding Cool about the hurdles they faced adapting Carr's second James Reece novel to the Prime Video series, expanding the scope of the series, Pratt and Wu's evolution as Reece and Katie, and season two additions.

The Terminal List EPs Author Jack Carr, Showrunner David DiGilio, and Jared Shaw on Building Up Season 2

Bleeding Cool: What are the biggest challenges in adopting 'True Believer' for this season?

DiGilio: Ooh, can I jump on that?

Carr: Yeah, please do.

DiGilio: I think production is the biggest challenge. It's maybe one of your biggest books in terms of scale and scope, and we had to figure out how to take this deeply personal revenge thriller that took place mainly in the domestic U.S., and then turn it into this globe-trotting espionage thriller, capturing all of your incredible locations: the ocean, Mozambique, Odesa, Ukraine, Morocco; we had to do that on a TV budget and schedule. Thank you to the Amazon gods, MRC Studios, for helping us do that, but that was the toughest thing.

Carr: Yeah, one thing people don't think about a lot is all the paperwork that goes into moving these different weapons, even though they fire blanks and that sort of thing, to multiple countries within these time constraints that we have during production. When you're trying to get a helicopter gunship essentially across the border into Canada, what does that look like? Then getting all these different- essentially, you're raising a small army and going to South Africa, Morocco, and Canada, to Toronto specifically, to film these things, so that was impressive to see that get pulled off.

How have Chris and Constance stepped up as Reece and Katie this season, of course dealing with lingering effects from the previous season?

DiGilio: [Points to Carr] You want to take Reece, and [Points to Shaw] you take Katie?

Carr: James Reece has a very specific focus in that first novel and on the adaptation in season one, and that is "Revenge Without Constraint," and he has his list. He's going down that list and crossing off those names, and now, because he thinks he's dead, he has nothing left to lose. That's something that I wanted to add in the novel, that we have in the TV show as well, and as he starts his journey across the Pacific and the TV show's Atlantic in the book, he still thinks he is dying, so he's just going to sail until he dies. He has a destination, though, because he's not exactly sure when this tumor is going to take his life, and he ends up in Mozambique, taking these skill sets from Iraq and Afghanistan, and other places around the world, and applying them to the poaching problem in Mozambique, learning to live again. It's a very different journey for James Reece this season than it was the first season, so Chris just can't do what he did the first season. He must evolve like all of us are doing in life, learning lessons from the past and applying them going forward as wisdom, so he must do that, and this journey across the Pacific, through Mozambique, and then onward from there into Morocco and Ukraine.

Shaw: On the Katie side, in the first season, we really get to dive in and explore her as a journalist and the skill sets that she has there and her aggression to find the truth and always search for it. As we go into 'True Believer,' we see a different side of Katie. We see a more proactive Katie on the side of tactics; actually, we see her in the gun range training, putting in the reps, realizing that it is a part of her that she wants to refine, learn, and be able to protect herself. We see it come into play, and for Constance in particular, not having much of a real-life weapons background and experience. Being a little apprehensive about it, she dove right in and really just took to the skill set of learning how to manipulate a pistol and put the rounds down. I mean, I couldn't have been more impressed from day one, starting to work with her to when we're seeing it on screen and what she pulled off. I mean, truly just amazing work.

DiGilio: Truth can be dangerous; she knows that this season, and she prepares for it.

You've got so many additions for the season with its already stacked cast. Could you talk about a few of them, like Gabriel (Luna), Olga (Kurylenko), Tom (Hopper), Dar (Salim), or Luke (Hemsworth)?

DiGilio: Yeah, I think everyone knows Jack Carr's writing is incredible with geopolitical situations, action, and espionage, but like the secret sauce of this man's writing is how deep he dives into character. Every character is fully fleshed out. It's handed over to us. We must adapt to the TV format, but when you're gifted characters like Freddy Strain, played by Gabriel Luna, bringing this incredible light-wolf energy to this operator mindset. When you have Rafe Hastings in a place where he's looking for a path. He's a true warrior adrift after he left the teams, and Tom Hopper brings that to life. One of the craziest creations you have is Jules Landry, who's played by Luke Hemsworth, and those who have seen 'Dark Wolf' will see a massive evolution in that character. Of course, I think he's been a fan favorite because he has so much strength, but so much empathy. That's Dar Salim as Mo Farooq, and he is kind of the McGuffin of this season. He's the person and friend that Reece is chasing down, and there are some great twists and turns on that path as well.

The Terminal List, which also stars Taylor Kitsch, Arturo Castro, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Costa Ronin, Edwin Hodge, Catlin Bassett, Arnold Vosloo, and Shiraz Tzarfati, is available on Prime Video.

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