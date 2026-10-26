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The Terminal List: Luna, Salim & Hopper on Pratt, Authenticity & More

Gabriel Luna, Dar Salim, and Tom Hopper spoke with us about The Terminal List Season 2, working with Chris Pratt, and much more.

Article Summary Gabriel Luna, Dar Salim, and Tom Hopper break down joining The Terminal List Season 2 and their new roles.

The Terminal List cast praises David DiGilio and Jack Carr for the franchise’s authenticity and technical detail.

Luna, Salim, and Hopper tease key character dynamics, emotional stakes, and darker turns in Season 2.

Chris Pratt earns high marks for his leadership, generosity, and on-set presence as The Terminal List returns.

If there's any reason actors and fans gravitate toward the Prime Video series The Terminal List, it's not only the action-espionage aspects of the series but also the meticulous attention to detail from showrunner David DiGilio in adapting Jack Carr's franchise to the screen. As season two tackles "True Believer," DiGilio and co-executive producer-star Chris Pratt are back to work as Lieutenant Commander James Reece faces a new crisis abroad after completing his revenge mission in a race against time while battling a terminal brain tumor. With the much-anticipated season two premiering after season one dropped in 2022, there are some new faces in the show, including Tom Hopper, who plays Raife Hastings, Reece's friend and a former US Navy SEAL Lieutenant; Gabriel Luna, who plays Frederick Alfred "Freddy" Strain, a CIA/SAC Ground Branch officer and skilled sniper; and Dar Salim as Mohammed "Mo" Farooq, a former Major in ISOF and CIA contractor. The trio spoke to Bleeding Cool about how Luna was recruited, how they worked with DiGilio, and Pratt's leadership on set.

The Terminal List Stars Gabriel Luna, Dar Salim, and Tom Hopper on Jack Carr and David DiGilio's Attention to Detail and Chris Pratt's Leadership

Bleeding Cool: Gabriel, what intrigued you about 'The Terminal List' and getting to join this season?

Luna: Well, I was a massive fan of the first season, but before it came out, Chris [Pratt] and I were at his father-in-law's Christmas party. That's where we actually kind of did the deal to be in this, and that was four years ago, which is wild to think now, many years later, a full prequel series, an actors' strike, and all this other stuff. He is a man of his word, and I am a man of mine, and we were able to come together and do it. I was already excited just with the prospect of working with Chris, who I love, and of course all these guys. Also, there was going to be a reunion with (technical advisor) Ray Mendoza, who I worked with before on 'True Detective' many years ago, and that was pretty special there. So yeah, to get to play with all your friends, that's all the reason you need.

What do you like working with David as a creative, and were you already familiar with Jack Carr's novels?

Luna: Didi? Didi-G?

Salim: Go ahead.

Hopper: Well, I'll start then. First, yes, I was familiar with Jack Carr's novels. I actually came across 'Savage Son,' his third novel, first. I came across Raife [Hastings] and was introduced to his character through that before I even went back and read the previous two novels. I was a big fan of that world, and then what's great about Dave is the way he approaches this by putting the best people at their jobs around him. He is such a brilliant leader because he surrounds himself with people who are amazing at what they do, and then he lets them be free to do what they do, so he creates a phenomenal team environment on this set. He has top-level Navy SEALs like other producers next to him. He has the safety officer on this show, Ryan Sirico, who's a great friend of ours, in my opinion, probably one of the best in the business. We get to do what we do on the show because of people like him and the fact that Dave allows them to do their job to the best of their ability. Dave's ability as a showrunner-writer is one thing, but I would say his real strength- his ability to lead and to create the team that he has- is incredible.

Luna: I echo that about Dave and, of course, about Sirico because he's just one of the best safety officers there is, just so calm, collected, handles his business, and makes everybody feel capable of doing what they need to do. Regarding Jack's novels, I think the strength of Jack is not only how prolific he is, because it seems like every few months I get a package in the mail, and it's another one of his novels. That attention to detail that's in the novels, the technical proficiency, and how exact he is when describing all these weapon systems and their capabilities. The glossary of terms at the back of a Jack Carr novel is often referenced as you're going through it. He's just so very detailed, but he also knows what he doesn't know, and is quite intent on soaking up that information and being able to deliver it in these intriguing stories. Yeah, Jack is awesome. He'll send you a book, and it'll be like in a gun locker case with a challenge coin, and just everything is considered (in the show), like in his books, everything is touched, and everything is considered.

Salim: Yeah, I didn't know about the books before they tapped me for this. I live in Denmark, and I don't think the books reached that territory, but then I started reading them, and I went through them all in a very short period, because it's such an engaging universe that he's built. It has like all the elements of top entertainment. It's authentic, but it's also action-filled, drama-driven, character-driven, relationship-driven. It has the whole package, and his imagination is out of this world. Even the way he kills people off in the books- he has a very elaborate imagination- and then Dave has taken that, and that's not an easy task, and transformed it into top-quality television and movies.

As the guys say, I think Dave's strength is that he leads by example. He's there. I don't know how he stays on his feet. You don't see it on him, but he's working 19, 20-hour days for six months at a time, and he's surrounded himself with the best of the best. It translates into…it doesn't feel like a cast and crew. It just feels like one big family, and we all know each other. We've become friends across lines, jobs, behind, and in front of the camera. It's a very special environment, and you have to kind of trace that back up to Dave and to Chris Pratt and those guys, Jared (Shaw) and Max (Adams), who created this whole atmosphere.

Luna: How much is actual imagination and how much is recall terrifies me sometimes when looking through Carr's eyes; I don't want to know.

What stood out about your respective roles as Ray, Freddy, and Mohammed?

Salim: What stood out…I mean, action-wise or like a specific thing that happens [looks at Luna and Hopper] I think you know what I'm thinking about. This one particular situation that Mo has to do and go through with Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth) in season two, which I think is out of this world compared to what you normally see out of the realm of TV or film, or you get to play, so it's extreme in an entertaining way, but there are a lot of things. Mo is a guy who you can kind of mirror with (Pratt's character), Reece; like they've both lost everything, lost their families, and are still trying to basically survive by keeping the fight, trying to do the right thing, and that's a very interesting character to play.

Luna: For me, I think Freddy is in the same way that Dar's character and Chris's character, Mo and Reece respectively, have gone deep into the darker recesses of the work. Freddy has kept his head above the water and is that lighthouse for everybody, and that's what I really loved about that character: he's an idea for Reece, an idea of what his life could be, where he could return to if he was able to set things right in his mind, heart, and soul, and all these things he's gone through. To be that representation was a badge of pride for me throughout this season. I love the way that their relationship evolves, how it goes from mistrust to this uneasy alliance to true brothers and a return to that.

Hopper: For me, with Rafe, I like to think that he encompasses what the SEALs represent. He's extremely loyal and will do anything for the brothers around him, but he also has this dial between Dark Wolf and Light Wolf that he's able to turn, so that when the time comes, he can go to very dark places for the mission at hand. Then, he can come back and turn that dial again and be one of these guys' brothers right next to him, and be kind and sensitive to the matter. I think playing someone like Rafe allows you to play with that moral compass, so getting to play someone who encompasses the Navy SEALs so much is what it's all about.

Luna: "Reef" is Rafe and Reese's ship name [Salim and Hopper laugh]. That's the kids. That's their name.

Salim: Yeah, the "Ship Reef."

Hopper: That's right. I coined the term right here.

What was it like working with Chris and the way he carries himself on the screen?

Hopper: The thing is, Chris is so multifaceted on this show as well, because he's an exec producer. He's the lead on the show, and he's also a lead as a person in real life, as a friend, and in the way he carries himself. He sets the example on this set, and it all filters down from him. The way that we all behave and the kind of people that they bring onto this show is approved, because he wants those kinds of people around him and to set that example. He's such a kind, giving person, and I think all of us felt this when we came onto the show: he welcomed us with open arms. For me personally, on the first day that I saw him in LA when we were shooting 'Dark Wolf,' he gave me a book that he first was given by Jocko Willink when he started on 'The Terminal List,' and he was like, "I really want you to have this and to read this as well," because he wants to pass on that knowledge of everything that he's had so that we have the same. That, to me, sums him up: everything is to help, aid, and be a good teammate and a good leader.

Luna: Agreed. He and I already had a bit of an established brotherhood. His father-in-law is a very important man to me; he is to him as well, and that's kind of where we met. Then, to come and work with him to see that he comes with the technical proficiency he's worked so hard at, the complete front-to-back knowledge of the novels, but then this lightness, humor, and it's one of the dials that he has. It's crazy to see him transforming into James Reece when you see him on a day-to-day basis just being every bit of Andy Dwyer (from 'Parks and Recreation') sometimes, but it's a very hard balance to strike. He lets the air out of the valve when you need to, and then also hits the gas when he needs to.

Salim: I didn't know him personally before the show. I only knew him by name and reputation, like most people on this planet, which is, you can't say that about many people. Everybody knows who he is, but when you meet him, he's the humblest. He's funny, warm, and most of all, he's generous as a person. When you're generous as a person, that's a very good skill to have as an actor as well, because then you're generous in the scenes, on set, with your colleagues, and that just lifts everyone too, and gives them the ability to do their best, and helps the show. He does that 100 percent every time, so yeah, he's a joy to work with.

The Terminal List, which also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Arturo Castro, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Costa Ronin, Edwin Hodge, Catlin Bassett, Arnold Vosloo, and Shiraz Tzarfati, is available on Prime Video.

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