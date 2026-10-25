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The Terminal List: Pratt & Wu Talk Reece & Katie's Arcs, Stunts & More

The Terminal List stars Chris Pratt and Constance Wu spoke with us about what's changed about Reece and Katie in Season 2, DiGilio, and more.

Article Summary Chris Pratt and Constance Wu break down how The Terminal List Season 2 evolves James Reece and Katie Buranek.

Pratt says The Terminal List Season 2 builds on Season 1 lessons, with closer ties to Jack Carr’s True Believer.

David DiGilio and a veteran-heavy creative team expand The Terminal List with deeper character beats and global stakes.

Pratt teases bigger stunts and action, while Wu explains how Katie’s journalism arc intensifies in Season 2.

When The Terminal List premiered on Prime Video in July 2022, it became one of the most popular action conspiracy thrillers on the platform, telling the story of Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt), who almost loses his entire squad in an ambush, dealing with the lingering effects of memory loss and trauma. After the Navy SEAL finds his family dead and lingering health problems that end up being a terminal brain tumor, he goes on a mission of rampage, finding all those responsible for the ambush, his family's murder, and the experimental drug that caused his illness, killing his way to the top with the help of Voltstream journalist Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), who also gets caught in the conspiracy. With terrorists striking traced back to the squad he served, Reece is thrust back into action while Katie is going farther than she ever imagined, getting more entrenched in the action now that she's also caught within the radar of threats with the fallout of season one. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and Not Suitable for Work star spoke to Bleeding Cool about getting back into the Jack Carr franchise with showrunner David DiGilio, having expanded resources to deal with the increased demands for the second season based on Carr's True Believer, stunt work and more.

The Terminal List Stars Chris Pratt and Constance Wu on Reece and Katie's Growth and Journey in Season 2

Bleeding Cool: It's been four years since the release of season one. How did it feel getting into the process of filming season two by comparison?

Pratt: Yeah, well, we were able to apply a lot of the wisdom of the experience of having shot season one, not only with like the practicality of shooting, but also understanding our audience a little bit better. Jack Carr's got a really rabid fan base in his books, and they turned up to watch the show, so we had the wisdom to defer more to the storyline that's in the book, and just anytime you do something with the same team, you just inevitably get better. We had the same teams back, and yeah.

Wu: I feel like that wisdom and scope from the first season is why they were able to expand so big for this season, like you guys went all over the world. It's true. You know, really big storylines and…

Pratt: Yeah, true. It's a global…violent, global redemption. We're all over the world on this one.

How did David help evolve Reece and Katie out into the second season?

Pratt: Oh yeah, well, he's an amazing showrunner…

Wu: Great writer…

Pratt: We had a really incredible team, and we brought in even more special operators to be on the creative team, so we had 17 veterans working on this show. Surrounding ourselves with the right people, I think, was key, and then focusing on more than just the action, but the character beats that Reece, Katie, and Rafie (Tom Hopper) were going through, diving deeper into that. That's the beauty of doing eight hours. This could be a two-hour movie maybe or a two-and-a-half-hour movie, but when you have eight hours, then you get to go deeper into the interpersonal relationships, the connections, what's going on in the minds and the hearts of these folks, and so he really excels there.

Two-part question: Chris, how do you compare the action sequences and stunts and season compared to previous? Constance, how do you feel about the uphill battle of the journalists covering geopolitical events?

Pratt: Yeah. Well, the stunts were awesome, bigger, and better. We had just more in the gas tank. The book lends itself to bigger action sequences set all around the world.

Wu: As far as what journalists go through, it's a challenge, but I think challenges really fire Katie up, the character of Katie up, and so I think it's a really good driving factor in her story arc.

The Terminal List, which also stars Taylor Kitsch, Jared Shaw, Arturo Castro, Gabriel Luna, Dar Salim, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Costa Ronin, Edwin Hodge, Catlin Bassett, Luke Hemsworth, Arnold Vosloo, and Shiraz Tzarfati, is available on Prime Video.

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