Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza: Adult Swim Previews Live-Action Series

Coming soon to Adult Swim, check out a first-look preview for the new live-action, quarter-hour series The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza.

Article Summary Adult Swim previews The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza, a new live-action quarter-hour comedy blending surreal horror.

The first-look teaser, “One of Us,” finds Jordan Mendoza facing a bizarre horde in a funny, unsettling dreamscape.

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza comes from Mendoza, who stars, directs, and executive produces the upcoming series.

Produced by Avalon, the Adult Swim series promises boundary-pushing comedy and global distribution when it debuts soon.

Back in 2025, Adult Swim announced that it had given a green light for a new live-action, quarter-hour series from writer, comedian, and filmmaker Jordan Mendoza. Produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Catastrophe, Starstruck, Taskmaster), The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza is set to blend sharp comedy with surreal horror, diving deep into the subconscious of a very scared man as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes. If that overview alone isn't enough to sell you on the series, we're pretty sure the first-look preview for the "Coming Soon"-debuting series that was released on Thursday will do the trick. In "One of Us," Mendoza must confront a growing horde of over-50 men who… well, we won't spoil it, but it's pretty damn good.

"Jordan's voice is fresh, fearless, and completely original," shared Cameron Tang, VP of Development, Adult Swim. "This series is a wild, funny, and sometimes unsettling ride through the mind of a brilliant creator—and exactly the kind of boundary-pushing comedy our audience expects." Mendoza stars, directs, and executive produces the upcoming series, which will air on Adult Swim in the U.S. and be distributed globally by Avalon. Aaron Brown, David Martin, and Jonathan Stern also serve as executive producers on The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza.

Mendoza was a supervising producer on Hulu's Chad Powers and wrote/produced for A24/Amazon's Overcompensating. On screen, Mendoza starred in Netflix's Neon (in which he also served as consulting producer) and appeared in the Sony feature No Hard Feelings. His additional credits include Netflix's Kaleidoscope, A24's Problemista, Universal's Please Don't Destroy, and Eva Victor's Sorry, Baby. Additional writing credits for Mendoza include his work on FX's Dave, with his episode earning year-end praise from The New York Times and Rolling Stone, as well as on hit shows like Big Mouth, Ziwe (where he co-wrote the viral track "Stop Being Poor"), Beavis & Butt-Head, and Human Resources. He was previously named a New Face Creator at Just For Laughs and was spotlighted by Vulture and Time Out as one of New York's rising comedic voices.

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