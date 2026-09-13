Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream" Preview

Adult Swim opens the door to The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza tonight! Here's a look at our updated preview for S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream."

Article Summary Adult Swim premieres The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza tonight, bringing live-action back to the network’s late-night lineup.

Created by and starring Jordan Mendoza, the quarter-hour series drops him into absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes.

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza blends sharp comedy and surreal horror to explore fears that feel personal and universal.

S01E01, “Had This Crazy Dream,” teases a death sentence, a bank hostage crisis, and men eager to talk about their wives.

Bringing live-action back to the long-running, late-night programming block, tonight brings the premiere of Adult Swim's The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza. Created by, starring, directed, and executive-produced by the writer, comedian, and filmmaker, the new quarter-hour series follows a very scared man (Mendoza) as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes. Combining sharp comedy with surreal horror, the series offers a deep dive into the subconscious, exploring fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal. Kicking off tonight at midnight ET/PT, we've got an updated look at what you can expect – including the official trailer, early preview, images, an overview for S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream," and more.

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream" Preview

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream" – Judge sentenced me to death cause I took a bank hostage?; don't think I know how to use a gun; these guys really wanna tell me about their wives.

"Wowee! I can't believe this is finally happening," said Mendoza shared when the premiere date was first announced. "Press release looks great guys, ty. I actually had a dream last night that the show / last few years of my life making it was like a big prank. Which honestly, lol. Cried dis mornin. Anyway, lemme know if you need a real quote from me about how grateful I am to Adult Swim / Cam Tang / Avalon etc. etc. If not just publish the template one you sent me. Love yall <3."

Joining Mendoza for the season are guest stars Thomas Lennon, Marc Maron, Fred Melamed, Haley Joel Osment, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Eva Victor, and Steve Buscemi, to name just a few (trust us, it's an impressive line-up of names). Produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Workaholics, Starstruck, Taskmaster), the series is executive produced by Mendoza, Aaron Brown, David Martin, and Jonathan Stern, with Jim Fagan and David Machajewski serving as co-executive producers, Emma Ferreira as producer, and with original music by Christopher Bear.

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