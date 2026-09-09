Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: The Traitors Canada

The Traitors Canada Season 4 Teaser Video Reveals All 22 Players

Karine Vanasse-hosted The Traitors Canada rolled out an announcement video introducing us to Season 4's 22 competitors. Here's a look!

Article Summary The Traitors Canada Season 4 premieres Monday, September 21, with Karine Vanasse welcoming 22 new players.

A new teaser video reveals all 22 competitors and offers a first look at the chaos ahead in The Traitors Canada.

Episode 1, “The Spark,” begins with a deadly twist as not every player will make it inside the manor alive.

The Traitors Canada pits Faithfuls against hidden Traitors, where murder, banishment, and deception rule the game.

The global domination continues on Monday, September 21st, when the cunning and charismatic Karine Vanasse returns to welcome another round of 22 Canadian players for the fourth season of The Traitors Canada. Earlier today, the Canadian Screen Award-winning original competition series offered a rundown of who's who, as well as an overview of the season opener – and we have all of that waiting for you below:

The Traitors Canada Season 4 Episode 1 "The Spark" Preview

The Traitors Canada Season 4 Episode 1 "The Spark" – In the Season 4 premiere, the embers of a new season are ignited as Karine Vanasse opens the doors of her manor to welcome 22 mostly new guests eager to play. But as a long and lethal night unfolds, not everyone will get the chance to set foot inside the hostess's mysterious home, as the Traitors are tasked with committing their first murder.

Set in the hallowed halls of a historic manor on the outskirts of Montréal, The Traitors Canada – crowned Best Reality/Competition Program or Series at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards – sees 22 Canadians take part in a series of thrilling missions that challenge their minds and bodies. While the group has one goal in common – building the prize pot one day at a time – suspicion and deceit keep them at odds with one another as a handful of Traitors hide amid the otherwise Faithful players. With the threat of murder and banishment looming, the Faithful must race to uncloak every Traitor before the Traitors manage to eliminate the Faithfuls one by one under the cover of darkness – because if even one Traitor survives until the end of the game, they walk away with the entire prize pot for themselves.

The cloaks are off. Let the games begin. 👀 Meet your Season 4 players. 🔪🩸 #TheTraitorsCanada premieres Mon Sept 21 on @ctv. Stream next day on @cravecanada. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/brEiNnaveC — The Traitors Canada (@traitorscanada) September 9, 2026

The Traitors Canada is produced by Entourage in association with CTV. Eric Young is Executive Producer; Nathalie Brigitte Bustos is Executive Producer and Showrunner; David Gauthier is Series Producer; Mathieu Ouellet is Missions Producer; Denis Savard is Producer; and Francis Côté and Alexandre Lepage are both Directors. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Alexis McLaren is Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Li Yeh is Director, Strategy; Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Global Content, Bell Media. The format was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit and is distributed by All3Media International, part of the media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.

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